VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the implementation its "Venue Bubble," a fully integrated contact tracing to rapid testing solution, in a live venue environment at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida hosting 14 NCAA college basketball teams.



LOOP DELIVERS FIRST EVER END TO END SOLUTION FROM CONTACT TRACING TO RAPID TESTING IN A LIVE VENUE ENVIRONMENT - A MAJOR MILESTONE FOR LOOP AND GLOBAL HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY IN NEED OF A SOLUTION



This implementation represents the first ever end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and a significant milestone for Loop Insights, given the global demand for venue solutions from enterprise-level organizations worldwide.



On October 29th, Loop Insights and Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted a webinar to showcase the Company's Venue Tracing Solution to a global audience of hospitality businesses that resulted in 1,000 attendees from industries including but not limited to:



Hotels

Airlines

Venue Owners

Sports & Entertainment Owners



The Company has been engaged in several discussions with global hospitality companies in search of a solution to enable the safe resumption of their operations and ensure their long term viability and sustainability.



Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, "Today's announcement establishes Loop as a global force in COVID-19 venue solutions. Loop progresses beyond just contact tracing and delivers a full working "Venue Bubble" solution that incorporates every element of safety and commerce that venues worldwide need to open for business. Given the responses we had from our AWS webinar and the resulting conversations we are having with global hospitality companies, we are optimistic that delivering this working solution in a live environment will lead to significant business. This is a big day for Loop and its shareholders.”

THE VENUE BUBBLE SOLUTION



On October 27, 2020 Loop Insights announced a partnership agreement with Summit Services Inc. to provide a complete end-to-end integrated COVID-19 management solution consisting of rapid mobile testing, integrated lab results, and exposure alert notification capabilities.



Together with Summit, Loop Insights has established a comprehensive end-to-end testing and venue tracing solution that can be integrated into any physical environment, allowing organizations to safely reopen their facilities while reintroducing students, fans, or workers. The combined product offering is intended to focus on, amongst other venues, stadiums, and arenas.



Today's #BeachBubble announcement represents the first time contact tracing and rapid testing will be fully integrated into a live environment globally, marking a significant milestone for both Loop and the global market of venues seeking an end-to-end solution.



THE EVENT - bdG SELECTS LOOP TO PROVIDE VENUE TRACING AND FAN ENGAGEMENT SOLUTION FOR FORT MYERS #BEACHBUBBLE TOURNAMENT



Loop has been selected to provide its venue tracing and fan engagement platform to the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida. The tournament, operating affectionately as the #BeachBubble, is set to play host to 14 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball teams in November and December that will play at both:



Hertz Arena and

Alico Arena (FGCU)



In partnership with bdG sports, Loop Insights will provide an all-access pass comprising of venue tracing, contactless entry, testing, and personalized engagement to all team members, game operations staff, officials, and attendees. The company's end-to-end Venue Bubble is designed to protect all participants, officials, and game staff at the tournament while providing bdG with unique marketing and fan engagement opportunities. Loop's venue tracing solution will be deployed across convention centers, hotels, practice facilities, and arenas to provide complete end-to-end coverage.



bdG Sports CEO, Brooks Downing stated, "Loop's venue bubble platform has provided us with the peace of mind to move forward with our return-to-play efforts in college basketball safely. After establishing a safe and secure environment, Loop's platform provides an all-access pass directly to consumers, providing additional revenue streams through personalized promotions and targeted advertisements, which can increase transaction revenue at all events."



Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated bdG's #BeachBubble in Florida provides us with another excellent opportunity to showcase our end-to-end integrated testing, tracing, and alert notification solution. In addition to our Venue Bubble in Fort Myers, Loop's venue bubble will be on full display in Las Vegas at NCAA Basketball #VegasBubble tournament hosted at MGM and T-Mobile Arenas. As live events return, we will continue working with bdG to bolster its event revenue streams by providing real-time targeted fan engagement and marketing during these events. With our now second successful bubble designation, it stands as another excellent example of continued third-party validation that speaks to the sense of urgency and the demand for our venue tracing platform."

Watch Loop CEO Rob Anson and bdG Sports CEO Brooks Downing discuss their initial partnership in Las Vegas: https://youtu.be/cL5wfYNO-Qs

This press release is available on the Loop Insights Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights

About bdG Sports:

bdG Sports is a representation, event management, and public relations firm operating on an international platform within the sports marketing industry. bdG manages multiple college basketball and college hockey events in the United States each season with events in Southwest Florida, Las Vegas, and The Bahamas. bdG’s golf division manages the season-opening tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour each January in The Bahamas, hosts premium Pro-Ams throughout the year and launched the Unbridled Tour mini-tour series in 2020. For more information, visit www.bdglobalsports.com or follow on @bdGlobalSports on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

