NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision enhancement company, eSight , is expanding its global presence with the opening of its first office in the U.S. The Toronto-based company has chosen the Nashville, Tennessee area in order to better support its growing distribution network of low vision assistive technology specialists, retinal specialists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, and the agencies that work with members of the low vision community on a daily basis.



“eSight is rapidly building our distribution channels throughout the world, and with most customers in the United States, we want to expand our reach to provide them with eSight’s clinically-validated approach to enhancing vision,” said eSight President and CEO, Robert Vaters. “eSight 4 is our most technologically advanced device to date and enables doctors to determine its effectiveness for a particular low vision patient within a 15-minute evaluation.”

The new office will also take on a key logistics role, allowing for rapid logistics and fulfillment to the company’s U.S. clients. To celebrate the opening, eSight will provide in-person, private demonstrations on November 9 and 10 at 330 Mallory Station Road, Suite F-19, Franklin, Tennessee. To book an appointment, please call 1-855-837-4448. Appointments are open to individuals living with visual impairment interested in evaluating eSight 4, as well as eye care professionals interested in improving low vision patient outcomes.

The National Federation for the Blind estimates there are more than 7.8 million people in the United States living with significant vision loss. The device works to help individuals living with visual impairment by combining a best-match camera and lens technology with advanced sensors and proprietary algorithms to maximize the quality of information sent to the brain, which in turn dramatically augments sight. Typical eSight users have a best corrected visual acuity of 20/60 to 20/800, with some as high as 20/1400, caused by more than 20 different eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt's disease. Wearing eSight, many achieve 20/20 acuity.

Users are able to control the zoom and contrast in order to meet the needs of their eye condition. The company’s latest technology, eSight 4, provides all-day comfort and maximum mobility with a wireless halo headband and a patented bioptic tilt that allows wearers to use their natural peripheral vision.

“Thousands of people have used eSight to perform everyday tasks we take for granted. Everyone deserves a chance to see, and our new office helps us meet that goal,” said Vaters.

Brian McCollum, eSight’s Chief Commercial Officer will oversee operations at the U.S. office. McCollum is a seasoned industry leader, bringing with him more than 20 years of operational, financial and healthcare experience. Prior to joining eSight, McCollum worked at Precedent Health, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer, driving the company to a strategic exit in 2018.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for eSight

321-236-0102 x 233

lcozza@uproarpr.com