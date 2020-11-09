New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global InsurTech Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391065/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on insurtech market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to improve business efficiency and increased need for greater customer satisfaction. In addition, need to improve business efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The insurtech market analysis includes value chain positioning segment and geographical landscapes



The insurtech market is segmented as below:

By Value Chain Positioning

• Marketing and distribution

• IT support

• Policy administration and management

• Claim management

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the influence of digitization as one of the prime reasons driving the insurtech market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our insurtech market covers the following areas:

• Insurtech market sizing

• Insurtech market forecast

• Insurtech market industry analysis





