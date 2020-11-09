New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103832/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on pharmaceutical caps and closures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of child resistant and tamper evident packaging, growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally and increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging. In addition, development of child resistant and tamper evident packaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pharmaceutical caps and closures market analysis includes material segment and geographical landscapes



The pharmaceutical caps and closures market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Plastic

• Metal

• Rubber or cork



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of lightweight packaging materials as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical caps and closures market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of sustainable packaging and increased demand for pharmaceutical packaging in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



