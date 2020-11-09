NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the winners of the 2020 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma. The competition highlights the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow.
The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards program was held in conjunction with Digital Pharma Innovation Week, a virtual event, which featured speakers from across life sciences defining their approach to digital innovation, that took place October 26-30. Throughout the event, attendees heard from the winning creative teams behind the industry's most thought-provoking, innovative and compelling marketing campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges.
“We’re continually amazed by the creativity exemplified by the award winners. It was a challenge for the judges to select one winner in each category from all of the creative submissions. We congratulate the winners for their superior marketing campaigns,” said Rebecca Willumson, Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Pharma.
The 2020 Pharma Marketing Awards winners:
Each submission was reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major companies including Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company, CMI/Compas, Evoke KYNE, FCBCure, an FCB Health Network company, GCI Health, GSW, a Syneos Health Company, Havas Health & You, Klick Health, McCann Health, Ogilvy Health, Univision Communications, and W2O Group. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, true innovation, and effectiveness.
To learn more about the FiercePharma Marketing Awards winners, click here to read the Fierce Pharma Marketing winners report.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
About FiercePharma
Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along daily. Our readers rely on FiercePharma for the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them. FiercePharma covers the pharma waterfront, from late-stage drug development through the entire lifecycle—tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the FiercePharma team produces special reports that take stock of the industry’s products and finances, and shed new light on industry trends.
