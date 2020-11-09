Vancouver, BC, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
| Key study findings
The first week of November marked British Columbia’s second annual Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week. A recently commissioned study from PMG Intelligence revealed that 71 per cent of Canadians either do not know the signs of carbon monoxide buildup in their home or are unsure what the signs are.
Carbon monoxide can build up in the home when fuels in a fuel-burning appliance, such as a gas stove, burn incompletely. The effects of this build up can be devastating and being exposed to too much carbon monoxide for too long can result in death.
“Carbon monoxide is one of those safety risks that exists in almost every home in British Columbia, but easily goes unrecognized. This is what makes it so dangerous,” says Ryan Milligan, Senior Safety Gas Officer with Technical Safety BC. “That’s why public education and awareness is so critical to saving lives.”
Less than 1-in-5 Canadians are very knowledgeable about this colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas. With British Columbians hospitalized every year due to carbon monoxide exposure—and two fatal cases of carbon monoxide poisoning this past summer—it is essential that the province as a whole takes steps to better understand how to stay carbon monoxide safe.
Early carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms include headaches, confusion, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, and chest pain. That being said, in the cases seen this past summer, the buildup of carbon monoxide was so swift that those impacted did not have time to even recognize any symptoms. The potential for rapid-onset exposure is just another reason why British Columbians should know how to prevent carbon monoxide in their home.
“The reality is that the only reliable way to know if carbon monoxide is present in your home is to use a carbon monoxide detector,” added Milligan. “That’s why Technical Safety BC and health experts recommend all British Columbians not only install a carbon monoxide alarm, but also regularly ensure it is working properly.”
Technical Safety BC is also encouraging British Columbians to learn about potential sources of carbon monoxide in their home, such as gas appliances, and to have those appliances serviced annually by a licensed gas contractor.
With the unique winter conditions that COVID-19 has brought, it’s also important for the province to raise awareness about carbon monoxide outside the home. Patio heater safety is just another part of a larger carbon monoxide awareness issue within Canada, and it’s clear more public education is needed.
Tips for preventing carbon monoxide exposure in your home:
If your alarm indicates high carbon monoxide levels in your home or you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning:
Read the full carbon monoxide report:
About Technical Safety BC
Technical Safety BC (formerly BC Safety Authority) is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment. In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research. For more information, visit www.technicalsafetybc.ca
Technical Safety BC Media Technical Safety BC 778-396-2164 media@technicalsafetybc.ca
Technical Safety BC
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
Technical Safety BC Media Technical Safety BC 778-396-2164 media@technicalsafetybc.ca
Technical Safety BC LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: