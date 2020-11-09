CRN’s Award Signals Importance of Constantly Innovating

Endpoint Protection to Defend Against Attackers

Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) Further Honored

as a Top Security Threat Intelligence and Incident Response Service

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that Sophos Intercept X is once again named the best Endpoint Security Solution by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. For the fourth consecutive year, Sophos Intercept X is a winner in the CRN Tech Innovator Awards, which honor the channel’s most innovative technology solutions and services.

“The pace at which the threat landscape is changing is at an all-time high, and today’s remote working environments are ripe for attack,” said Erin Malone, senior vice president of sales for Americas at Sophos. “Sophos Intercept X stops the most advanced attacks, protecting users against stealthy cybercriminals who are using new maneuvers to evade detection. Sophos is relentless in its mission to enable partners with the industry’s best next-generation cybersecurity solutions, and to be recognized for a fourth straight year by CRN as the market leader is validation that we’re succeeding in doing exactly that.”

Sophos Intercept X is the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. It employs a comprehensive defense-in-depth approach to endpoint protection that stops the widest range of threats. Endpoint detection and response (EDR) advancements, introduced in June 2020 as part of Sophos’ most significant product upgrade ever, make it the first solution designed for both security analysts and IT administrators, giving channel partners and end users the threat intelligence and security expertise needed to quickly identify, prioritize and respond to issues.

Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) is also named one of the best Security Threat Intelligence / Incident Response offerings. A CRN Tech Innovator Award finalist, Sophos MTR is a fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response services that stands apart with its ability to proactively take action on an organization’s behalf to mitigate threats in real time. Launched in October 2020 as part of Sophos MTR, Sophos Rapid Response is an industry-first, fixed-fee remote incident response service that identifies and neutralizes active cybersecurity attacks throughout its entire 45-day term of engagement.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards celebrate technology vendors that empower end users and promote business growth for solution providers with pioneering, purpose-built solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners! We are honored to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are powering IT transformation and innovation.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single “synchronized security” system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

