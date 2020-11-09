CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Central, the central banking facility, service bureau and trade association for Alberta’s credit unions, is excited to announce the Big Future Innovation Grant, an opportunity for Alberta-based small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for funding to put towards their business’ financial future.



Applications are open from now until December 9. To be considered for one of two $20,000 grants, applicants must showcase how their business has created innovative solutions to adapt to COVID-19, and how the funds will aid in continuing innovation.

“Given the current state of the economy due to the ongoing pandemic, many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat,” said Ian Burns, President and CEO of Alberta Central. “The Big Future Innovation Grant was created to celebrate innovative small businesses in our province and support them with their continued growth during this challenging time.”

The first 100 applications received will be reviewed by a panel of esteemed professionals from Alberta Central, the Alberta credit union system and local small businesses. Alberta Central is also pleased to welcome to its judging panel Jill Belland, Canadian TV personality and co-owner of Barre Belle and The Belle Bod online fitness program. As a born and raised Albertan, Belland began fitness studio Barre Belle in Calgary after a successful 20-year career as TV host and producer at CityTV Calgary. She will apply her entrepreneurial spirit and knowledge of the Alberta business landscape to her judging role for the Big Future Innovation Grant.

“It’s great to see an opportunity like the Big Future Innovation Grant be offered to countless businesses in Alberta,” said Belland. “We have certainly had to apply innovative thinking to pivot our business amidst this uncertain year, and I’m looking forward to seeing how other Alberta-based businesses are doing the same.”

Five applicants will be shortlisted and asked to participate in a 15-20-minute virtual ‘pitch’ presentation to the judging panel in early February. The judges will then select the final two recipients who will each be awarded a $20,000 grant, to be deposited into a business account with their local credit union.

For more information about the Alberta Central Big Future Innovation Grant, including eligibility requirements, please visit: www.albertacentral.com/bigfuture

About Alberta Central

Alberta Central’s purpose is to champion change for Alberta’s credit union system and bring value and expertise to its members. Through innovative products and services, thought leadership, and advocating on priority issues, Alberta Central helps advance the collective voice of the credit union system with key stakeholders including government and works to increase awareness of the credit union difference with the public. Visit: albertacentral.com

Media Inquiries

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations

lkruk@brooklinepr.com

403-390-2170