Chicago, IL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC has signed a Strategic Partnership agreement with Trusted Client Solutions, LLC (TCS), to expand Purge Virus’ disinfection solutions with TCS’ Immaculight technology that uses advanced light-emitting diode (LED) technology and UV-A and UV-C light to clean air and surface pathogens while simultaneously providing energy saving illumination. For more information see: https://purgevirus.com/led-devices .



The Immaculight ceiling mount fixture combines TCS’ proven CleanWhite surface disinfecting LEDs and their pathogen-destroying Air Guardian that vacuums away and kills viruses with safely encased UV-A and UV-C light, mitigating person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 with multiple quality air turns every hour (up to 99.99% purification with a single air pass). Air Guardian is laboratory-tested and proven in numerous clinical studies to destroy COVID-19 and other dangerous pathogens in seconds.

“Immaculight is the only single, multi-modal ceiling mounted device that safely and continuously kills airborne and surfaces pathogens, particles, and pollutants and provides the highest level of protection in the presence of humans and animals. There is simply nothing else like it,” said Stephen Boyd, President of Trusted Client Solutions, LLC.

In the “new normal” created by Covid-19, this agreement enables Purge Virus to provide precision, room-based disinfection, as an ideal overwatch for other disinfection efforts. The technologies are excellent for facilities ranging from nursing homes to schools and from dental practices to office buildings. The LED/UV ceiling fixtures enhance Purge Virus’ line of wall mounted, portable, and in-duct disinfection to give facility owners and managers an even broader range of choices for germicidal disinfection.

According to the Energy Manager at a school district in Texas, “The district’s original attendance numbers started at 87% in the classroom and 13% online. Six weeks later we are at 93% classroom attendance. Our staff feels that the Immaculight products play a crucial role in keeping people safe knowing that the technology is disinfecting while class is in session. To date, we have had ZERO cases of the COVID-19 virus.” There were 130,930 K-12 schools in the U.S. in 2018 according to the National Center for Education Statistics ( https://educationdata.org/number-of-public-schools ), illustrating the significant addressable market of this one vertical alone.

The Fresno City Council voted in favor of Immaculight’s technology for its first line of defense for protecting community centers and fire stations citywide. The City Council President said, "We selected the two areas of city facilities that are constantly occupied and that we need to provide additional protection in case there is an outbreak.” Purge Virus has included this technology because of the recent interest. The Fresno Council approved almost $917,000 in additional Cares Act funding to supply this technology to each of the city's fire stations whose shifts span 24-48 hours.

“We are impressed with the experience of the Purge Virus leadership team and specifically their knowledge of the combined advantages of LED lighting and Ultraviolet-C disinfection. As the market for clean air buildings continues to grow, the specific architectural experience of Purge Virus’s CEO, Charlie Szoradi, creates an exciting opportunity for adoption of these advanced ceiling fixtures,” Lee Thomas, COO, Trusted Client Solutions, LLC

“We have been looking for the right technology that leverages the proven energy saving advantages of LED lighting with the proven disinfection advantages of ultraviolet light, and we can now offer it to our customers. Lower real estate operating costs and lower healthcare costs are key paths to sustainability for businesses and individuals,” said Charles Szoradi, CEO of Purge Virus, LLC.

Purge Virus Webinar Thursday, November 12th @ 12:00pm EST:

Purge Virus is committed to education and leadership as a “One-Stop-Shop” for disinfection, and the latest addition to its technology offerings will be included in the upcoming Webinar: SAVE ENERGY and PURGE COVID-19 Webinar this week: Thursday, November 12th from 12:00pm to 1:00pm EST. Free registration to the webinar can be found at the following:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8362965016276117518

About Trusted Client Solutions, LLC

Trusted Client Solutions, LLC is a privately held company that serves as a manufacturer’s representative for proprietary and third-party products, including disinfecting LED lighting with airborne pathogen destroying technology. Offerings include Immaculight and its Air Guardian technology which safely kills COVID-19.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP., p/k/a 2050 Motors, Inc., is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford emerging companies access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

