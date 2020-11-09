LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureNet Technologies, an international market leader in security-centric IoT solutions, today announced the hiring of Aaron LeClair as Chief Technology Officer. LeClair will be directly responsible for SecureNet's overall engineering, development, and technical support teams, leading the company’s innovation and go-to-market efforts.



"Aaron is a highly experienced technology leader who will add great value to our business and the product portfolio our customers rely on today and in the future,” said Bill Rose, President and COO of SecureNet.

Prior to joining SecureNet, LeClair led technology for uBreakiFix, driving the rapid scaling of technical operations that culminated in the company's acquisition by Asurion in 2019. He spent over 15 years in technology and product development across areas such as defense, commercial, and enterprise applications. He helped both Fortune 100 corporations and startups scale and bring innovative technologies to market. That list includes Lockheed Martin, FLIR Systems, and UniKey Technologies.

LeClair holds B.S. degrees in Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University and an M.S. degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Florida.

In a related move, SecureNet named former CTO David Wilson as the company’s Chief Architect. In his new role, Wilson will concentrate on strengthening its go-to-market offerings through effective research and development, while assisting in the implementation of end-to-end integrated solutions.

About SecureNet

SecureNet Technologies is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) company specializing in professional interactive security, home control, and video monitoring applications. The company enables the convergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart-home control by offering customers a single, simple-to-use solution for the management of security and lifestyle eco-systems. SecureNet sells its services exclusively through dealer partners, whom it enables to innovate in a fast-evolving market, win market share, and grow sustainable, recurring revenue streams.

