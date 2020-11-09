Golden, Colo., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epilog Laser, the leading producer of CO2 and fiber laser engraving, cutting, and marking systems, is excited to announce the introduction of the new Fusion Edge to the company’s product line. This highly-anticipated machine incorporates some of the most popular features of Epilog’s Fusion Pro Series in a small-format system.

Featuring a 24” x 12” x 7” (610 x 305 x 178 mm) work area, the Fusion Edge is available in 30, 40, 50, and 60-watt CO2 configurations, or a 30-watt fiber laser source configuration. It also includes Epilog’s IRIS™ Camera System, which gives operators a real-time image of the laser bed so they can precisely position their artwork and graphics quickly and accurately.



“The IRIS™ Camera System is, hands down, the fastest and easiest camera positioning system available,” said Mike Dean, vice president of sales and marketing for Epilog Laser. “It’s an incredibly valuable tool for our customers, and we’re excited to offer this new technology in a compact system.”

Additional features of the Fusion Edge include:

120 Inches Per Second (IPS) Engraving Speed

Higher speed equals faster production

Touch Screen Control

File selection, modify settings, autofocus, and more





File selection, modify settings, autofocus, and more Job Trace

Quickly see where the engraving/cutting job will appear on your material





Quickly see where the engraving/cutting job will appear on your material SAFEGUARD™ Features

Keep the mechanics of your laser machine cleaner than ever before with side bellow enclosures, a fully covered x-axis assembly, and covered lens assembly.

In line with all of Epilog’s product offerings, the Fusion Edge features the highest-quality components for durability and low lifetime ownership costs and is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.

For more information, please visit www.epiloglaser.com.

###

About Epilog Laser

Since 1988, Epilog Laser has been designing and manufacturing flying-optics-based CO2 and fiber laser systems that can engrave and/or cut wood, acrylic, metal, plastic, fabric, rubber, and many other materials. Epilog specializes in developing laser systems that create unprecedented marking and cutting quality on all types of products. The company produces versatile and reliable systems that are affordable and easy to use.

Attachments

Amy Dallman Epilog Laser 303.277.1188 amyd@epiloglaser.com