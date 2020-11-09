In collaboration with AHA® Sparkling Water, a brand of The Coca-Cola Company, TC Transcontinental Packaging is incorporating recycled content into its IntegrititeTM collation shrink film.

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Packaging, a sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), is pleased to announce the launch of IntegrititeTM 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) collation shrink film. The new packaging can be found in the AHA® Sparkling Water printed case wrap appearing on select Sam’s and BJ's Club Store shelves this Fall in Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Indiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Delaware.

IntegrititeTM PCR collation shrink film includes 30% of post-consumer plastic resin transformed into a recyclable resource. “Our R&D team has crafted a collation shrink film that is itself recyclable at store drop off locations and contains PCR without sacrificing performance, strength and durability,” said Alex Hayden, Senior Vice President, R&D and Sustainability, at TC Transcontinental Packaging. “We are proud to support The Coca-Cola Company in sourcing flexible packaging with recycled content, to contribute to the establishment of a circular economy for plastics, and to meet our shared Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment signatory vision of a future whereby plastic never becomes waste.”

“It is through collaboration with industry leading technology partners that we’ve succeeded in developing this breakthrough recycled film,” added Dustin Dyer, Senior Vice President, Shrink & Extrusion, at TC Transcontinental Packaging. “By incorporating 30% of PCR resin into our extruded shrink film structures, we’ve introduced a film that is close to par with virgin plastic resin performance, is recyclable at store drop-off locations, looks great on the shelf, and appeals to the consumer’s desire for a cleaner environment. The development of a reliable film has taken a great deal of craftsmanship to overcome the challenges of a high-loading of PCR resins.”

IntegrititeTM PCR collation shrink film is just one of the many PCR products available in TC Transcontinental Packaging’s sustainable product portfolio. The Sector’s focus is on offering packaging products that contain recycled plastic and to accelerate their development to create a true circular economy for plastics that is beneficial for the environment and for communities. Furthermore, to ensure the stable procurement of PCR and PIR (post-industrial recycled) resins, and to keep up with its 2025 sustainability objectives, TC Transcontinental Packaging has created in February 2020 a new Recycling Group to vertically integrate the recycling of plastics in its packaging production chain.

About TC Transcontinental Packaging

TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, with operations in Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, United Kingdom, New Zealand and China. This sector has about 4,000 employees, the majority of which are based in the United States. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 26 production plants specializing in extrusion, lamination, printing and converting.

TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector services a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, confectionery, industrial, consumer products and supermarkets. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc/packaging.

For information: Media Financial C ommunity Mélanie Montplaisir Yan Lapointe Manager, Public Relations and Brand Management Director, Investor Relations TC Transcontinental TC Transcontinental Telephone: 514-954-4157 Telephone: 514-954-3574 melanie.montplaisir@tc.tc yan.lapointe@tc.tc





Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25c39836-bc36-4812-a190-b4b383ee6348 and at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35f8376c-0905-47d2-9f0f-9831c9dfa99b