Company Announcement No. 19-2020, 9 November 2020





FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021

10 February 2021: Annual Report 2020

24 March 2021: Annual General Meeting

5 May 2021: Q1 2021 Interim Report

12 August 2021: H1 2021 Interim Report

11 November 2021: 9M 2021 Interim Report





Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

