New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Our reports on office stationery market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and technological advancement and growing number of office spaces in the region. In addition, Product innovation and technological advancement is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The office stationery market in Europe analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes



The office stationery market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Paper products

• Computer and printer supplies

• Desk supplies

• Mailing supplies

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the rising number of start-ups in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the office stationery market in Europe growth during the next few years.



