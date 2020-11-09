Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 9, 2020

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: October 30, 2020 to November 3, 2020

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8630-Oct-2020FR000013065018,517145.9230XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8630-Oct-2020FR00001306505,897145.9562CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8630-Oct-2020FR00001306503,000145.9904TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8630-Oct-2020FR00001306505,060145.9606BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Nov-2020FR000013065014,862145.7703XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Nov-2020FR00001306504,339145.8583CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Nov-2020FR00001306502,896145.8732TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Nov-2020FR00001306505,460145.9193BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Nov-2020FR000013065019,728145.9718XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Nov-2020FR00001306504,796145.9877CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Nov-2020FR00001306501,517145.9987TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Nov-2020FR00001306506,188145.9907BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

 ; 

Attachment