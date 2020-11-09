Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 9, 2020

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: October 30, 2020 to November 3, 2020

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 30-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 18,517 145.9230 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 30-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 5,897 145.9562 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 30-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 3,000 145.9904 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 30-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 5,060 145.9606 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Nov-2020 FR0000130650 14,862 145.7703 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Nov-2020 FR0000130650 4,339 145.8583 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Nov-2020 FR0000130650 2,896 145.8732 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Nov-2020 FR0000130650 5,460 145.9193 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Nov-2020 FR0000130650 19,728 145.9718 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Nov-2020 FR0000130650 4,796 145.9877 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Nov-2020 FR0000130650 1,517 145.9987 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Nov-2020 FR0000130650 6,188 145.9907 BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24

;

