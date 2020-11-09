Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press at Strategic Factory. Operating out of Baltimore, Maryland, Strategic Factory is a single-point provider for branding, marketing and communications. They deliver superior results for their clients using the latest technology in printing, direct mail, graphic design, signage, marketing and digital strategy, promotional products and custom apparel.

“Strategic Factory is always looking to provide its customers with the highest quality, and we knew the AccurioJet KM-1 would deliver the exceptional results they sought for their clients,” said Bill Troxil, Corporate Senior Vice President, Industrial and Production Print, Konica Minolta. “Installation during the height of COVID-19 certainly added a unique level of complexity, but we worked together seamlessly to ensure a smooth installation and implementation of the Press.”

As part of its 2020 Roadmap, Strategic Factory researched B2 sheet size printers, looking at units from Canon, Konica Minolta, Ricoh and Xerox, in addition to possibly adding additional toner and traditional offset presses. Ultimately, the AccurioJet KM-1 best fit Strategic Factory’s needs, checking all the boxes necessary to further elevate the products they are able to produce. Strategic Factory found the AccurioJet KM-1 press to be highly efficient and extremely productive, providing consistently high-image quality, coupled with accuracy and overall efficiency.

The AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet press prints variable data with the larger 23” x 29” sheet size, the combination of which has allowed Strategic Factory to bring outsourced work in-house, as well as offer a wider array of products with faster turnaround times. The KM-1 also provides high-quality image resolution and one-pass duplexing. The UV ink is dry the second it passes through the internal LED curing station, allowing projects to go directly into bindery.

Strategic Factory reports the AccurioJet KM-1 Press has provided a consistently high level of quality, versatility and accuracy, regardless of the product being printed, all with almost zero make-ready or waste. As an organization that provides a multitude of printed products, Strategic Factory knows their customers can rely on that same level of output across their entire portfolio of printed materials.

“The KM-1 press has elevated Strategic Factory’s ability to continually deliver exceptional results for our clients,” said Keith Miller, CEO, Strategic Factory. “Our customers have been consistently impressed with the overall quality of their marketing materials produced on the KM-1. They have specifically pointed out the vibrant colors, enhanced resolution, ability to print on a variety of substrates and inclusion of variable data technology that really sets this piece of equipment apart.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Strategic Factory

Strategic Factory is your one-stop-shop for print, signage, promotional items, branded apparel, marketing and more. We encourage collaboration between strategy and creativity to deliver powerful, cohesive, and innovative communication campaigns. We help you elevate your brand by offering the winning strategy for all creative and digital marketing, graphic design, printing, signage, promotional products and customized apparel.

