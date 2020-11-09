New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004481/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the carbon capture and storage market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the dependence on fossil fuels for energy and the need to adhere to stringent environmental regulations. In addition, dependence on fossil fuels for energy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The carbon capture and storage market analysis include application segment, technology segment, end-user segment, transportation segment, and geographical landscapes.



The carbon capture and storage market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Enhanced oil recovery

• Geological storage



By Technology

• Pre-combustion

• Post-combustion

• Oxy-fuel combustion



By End-user

• Power

• Oil and gas and manufacturing



By Transportation

• Pipeline

• Ships



By Geographical Landscapes

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



This study identifies the hike in investments and advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon capture and storage market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the carbon capture and storage market covers the following areas:

• Carbon capture and storage market sizing

• Carbon capture and storage market forecast

• Carbon capture and storage market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001