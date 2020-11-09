New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-paced E-learning Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02854021/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on self-paced e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications, increasing demand for distance learning, and cost-effective mode of learning. In addition, Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The self-paced e-learning market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The self-paced e-learning market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Packaged content

• Services



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing demand for distance learning as one of the prime reasons driving the self-paced e-learning market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our self-paced e-learning market covers the following areas:

• Self-paced e-learning market sizing

• Self-paced e-learning market forecast

• Self-paced e-learning market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02854021/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001