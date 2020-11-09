MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce an agreement with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to streamline the provincial procurement process by implementing the MERX electronic procurement system, part of its end-to-end Strategic Sourcing platform. This agreement reinforces mdf commerce as a trusted partner for strategic sourcing solutions across North America.



Launched on November 4, 2020, the solution implemented for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador achieves a key milestone in their procurement transformation plan, which includes the modernization of government procurement practices and improvements in service delivery between government, citizens and businesses.

The new online system provides government procurement agents with a complete and paperless procurement process while vendors access a modern e-bidding system that includes self-serve vendor profile management capabilities, customized open call notifications and a start-to-finish online submission process.

“The Public Procurement Agency and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure awards hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts each year. These contracts range from office supplies to constructing new buildings. This new e-procurement system will help all suppliers - big and small - submit, view and track their bids online and improve the way they do business with the Provincial Government,” stated Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister Responsible for the Public Procurement Agency.

"We are pleased to see the immediate success and uptake of the solution as we continue to partner with and support the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador throughout the vendor launch phase which includes virtual introductory sessions to hundreds of vendors eager to understand and use the new system," said Mark Eigenbauer, President, Strategic Sourcing at mdf commerce. "This modern approach simplifies and improves the ability for suppliers of all sizes to do business with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador."

The system will also provide a “one-stop” source for procurement opportunities from the broader Newfoundland and Labrador public sector by improving access to opportunities posted outside Government of Newfoundland and Labrador departments.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce

Mark Eigenbauer

President, Strategic Sourcing

Toll-free number: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 6250

Email: meigenbauer@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce

André Leblanc

Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882

Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com