Albany, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2020 draws to a close, we can reflect on a year of unique challenges. Over the last several months, in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDPHP swiftly expanded access to new, no-cost telehealth and mental telehealth options, waived cost-share for COVID-19 testing and treatment, removed prior authorization to speed the delivery of care, extended payment grace periods for businesses and individuals, and offered early and extended prescription drug refills.

CDPHP is now setting its sights on the year ahead and is proud to announce the enhancement or introduction of several benefits for fully-insured commercial members, many of them digital, to keep with the changing times.

“More than ever before, CDPHP has risen to the challenge of providing our members with access to high-quality, affordable health insurance – even in the midst of a global pandemic that has rocked the world,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “Now, with a keen eye on 2021, we are continuing to meet members where and how they need us, with the ultimate goal of keeping them happy, healthy, safe, and secure.”

Here are a few of the beneficial offerings most members can look forward to:

Additional preventive care tools and services will be offered, and these services will not apply to members’ deductibles on HSA-qualified plans. These services include certain screenings, testing, monitors, and more for diabetes, hypertension, asthma, liver disease, depression, and heart disease.

These services include certain screenings, testing, monitors, and more for diabetes, hypertension, asthma, liver disease, depression, and heart disease. Fitness options, including digital programming, have been expanded and eligible classes will now apply for the CDPHP fitness reimbursement. The reimbursement will include any dependents – not just the spouse – and children’s sports leagues now qualify.

have been expanded and eligible classes will now apply for the CDPHP fitness reimbursement. The reimbursement will include any dependents – not just the spouse – and children’s sports leagues now qualify. Digital smoking cessation programming offering support for all forms of tobacco use beyond cigarettes. It will complement the telephonic support available through CDPHP Smoke-Free.

It will complement the telephonic support available through CDPHP Smoke-Free. No member cost-share for home health care, or outpatient cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, with the exception of qualified high deductible health plans where the deductible applies.

In addition to the aforementioned benefits and in an effort to keep members diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF) from re-entering the hospital, CDPHP will be waiving cost-shares for follow-up visits related to CHF for the first 90 days post-hospital discharge at Albany Associates of Cardiology and Capital Cardiology Associates. A deductible will apply to qualified high-deductible plans.

Unless otherwise specified, the products listed will be available to most members effective January 1, 2021.

