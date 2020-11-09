TDC and DKT Holdings releases its financial calendar for 2021 as set out below.
9 January
Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2020
5 February
Financial Statements for 2020
8 April
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – March 2021
29 April 2021
Annual Report 2020 public on www.tdcgroup.com
6 May
Interim Financial Statements January – March 2021
8 July
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – June 2021
13 August
Interim Financial Statements January – June 2021
8 October
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – September 2021
5 November
Interim Financial Statements January – September 2021
31 December
End of fiscal year 2021
Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.
The closed trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group is 30 days prior to the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.
For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.
