TDC and DKT Holdings releases its financial calendar for 2021 as set out below.

9 January

Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2020

5 February

Financial Statements for 2020

8 April

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – March 2021

29 April 2021

Annual Report 2020 public on www.tdcgroup.com

6 May

Interim Financial Statements January – March 2021

8 July

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – June 2021

13 August

Interim Financial Statements January – June 2021

8 October

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – September 2021

5 November

Interim Financial Statements January – September 2021

31 December

End of fiscal year 2021

Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.

The closed trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group is 30 days prior to the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.

Bloomberg TDC DC.

