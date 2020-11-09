Dallas, TX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SHMP), announced today that it will undertake a short-term validation study at the Marineholmen RASLab, in Bergen Norway, to evaluate the effects of hyper-antioxidant technologies on oxidation and fish health in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). The focus of the study will be specifically on freshwater salmon production and, if proven as effective as the pre-study data has indicated, the technologies could open the door for NaturalShrimp to enter various freshwater fish markets.



The technologies being tested create antioxidant environments that reduce the redox reaction in fish gills and counteract fish susceptibility to the harmful effects of ammonia. NaturalShrimp is funding the RASLab research through its market development partnership with Hydrenesis, Inc., which is the exclusive commercialization agent for the technologies in the aquaculture market.

NaturalShrimp’s President and CEO, Gerald Easterling, said, “These platform technologies could be real breakthroughs for NaturalShrimp because they could prove to reduce mortality and increase growth rates for our existing shrimp production, but also enable us to enter the freshwater farming business with a significant differentiation.”

Hydrenesis Chairman, Bob Watson, added, “Our expectation is that this study will confirm the data we’ve drawn from preliminary tests that have shown the technologies’ extensive control over oxidation.”

Marineholmen RASLab’s CEO, Mark Powell, commented that, “New technological approaches to land-based farming and RAS technology are critical if the industry is to progress. The Hydrenesis technology has the potential to offer a real breakthrough in managing water quality and fish health in fish grow-out systems – RASLab was built to undertake such tests and support the development of these technological innovations. We are delighted to be a part of this project.”

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control and could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company’s global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to several risks

and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on June 29, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hydrenesis, Inc., headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL, is a private technology owner and technology commercialization company that partners with leading IP holders and industry insiders to commercialize innovative technologies in major industry sectors.

Marineholmen RASLab AS is a contract research and innovation company for water recirculating aquaculture systems technology offering high technical and scientific competence in the middle of Norway’s most established environment for aquaculture.

Paul Knopick, E&E Communications

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584