NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leading healthcare company that provides clinically innovative medication compliance testing and consulting services, has launched new oral fluid testing enhancements. To better support healthcare customers during the pandemic, Aegis now offers InterACT Rx™ testing for oral fluid specimens.



InterACT Rx is a definitive, mass spectrometry test, that when used in tandem with medication compliance testing, can assist in identification of over 200 prescription and non-prescription substances known to contribute to drug-drug interactions involving medications used in the treatment of patients with chronic pain or behavioral health conditions. InterACT Rx gives providers a uniquely objective tool to gain critical insight into what their patients have recently ingested and potential adverse effects caused by interactions with prescribed therapy. Aegis’s “first-of-its-kind” test gives providers the only reliable way to objectively identify interactions via remote specimen collection, a critically important tool made available during the pandemic due to increased use of telehealth services.

“The disruption of healthcare services has made continuity of care challenging in the at-risk populations that our customers serve.” said Mike Ziegler, Aegis’s Chief Sales Officer. “Aegis recognized the need to make clinically essential tools available to our customers as the use of telemedicine expanded. Enhancing our remote testing offerings amidst the pandemic is a prime example of how Aegis is constantly innovating to meet the needs of our customers and the needs of their patients and clients.”

InterACT Rx testing can play a key role in medication management strategies by providing clinicians with actionable insight to prevent adverse effects from unknown sources. The reduction of inefficient treatment adjustments and follow-ups is especially vital as access to regular face-to-face assessments and treatment has been limited due to the pandemic.

“Disruptions in care caused by a reduction in ambulatory clinic visits have become common during the pandemic, and we are seeing a significant impact on providers’ abilities to effectively monitor for medication and substance use. This is also true for identification of drug interactions; our expansion of InterACT Rx testing to allow for oral fluid collection will provide clinicians with a vital tool to efficiently and objectively identify clinically important adverse interactions,” said Dr. Josh Schrecker, Director of Clinical Affairs at Aegis.





Minh Le

615-327-7999

minh.le@finnpartners.com



