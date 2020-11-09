IRVING, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp.  (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced it plans to participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The Company’s management team is scheduled to present that day at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Management will deliver an HMS overview presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat session.  A webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at https://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations.

About HMS

HMS advances healthcare by helping organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move healthcare forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.
          

