TORONTO and HONG KONG, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB® Market Exchange in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany.

Reyna commenced trading as of market open on November 5, 2020 under the ticker symbol “RSNVF” on the OTCQB, and on September 28, 2020 under the symbol “4ZC” (WKN: A2P6EN) on Frankfurt. Reyna will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol “RSLV”.

Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna commented, “We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQB and DAX in an effort to increase our exposure to institutional and retail investors across the globe. This additional access is timely as we continue to expand our footprint in Mexico and the U.S.”

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

