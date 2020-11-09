PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI).



The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Super Micro breached their fiduciary duties by, among other things, improperly recognizing revenue, concealing sales and accounting misconduct, and issuing false statements regarding the accuracy of the Company’s financial reporting.

