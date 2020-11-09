Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional Products International’s “Powerhouse Trifecta” is taking the “Evolution of Distribution” to the next level.

Mitch Gould, Jeff Fernandez, and Kenneth E. Collins have more than seven decades of experience working with brands that want to place their products with brick-and-mortar and online retail outlets.

“My expertise spans many consumer products from lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International.

Gould recently hired Collins, who previously worked for the largest sports nutrition company globally, to work with him and Fernandez, president of NPI and a former buyer from Amazon and Walmart.

“You will not find many professionals with the combined experience that Jeff, Ken, and I have working with brands,” Gould said. “We understand what the retail buyers want, and we know what brands need to do.”

Fifteen years ago, Gould founded NPI, which works with international health and wellness brands, based on a revolutionary proprietary retail strategy called the “Evolution of Distribution.”

“I watched many international health and wellness brands struggle when they decided to expand into the U.S. market,” Gould said. “They didn’t understand our regulations and business culture. They spent a lot of money getting nowhere and eating into their profit margin.”

To help these companies, Gould brought together all the services a company needs to succeed in the U.S. under the NPI mantle.

“I have a Food Scientist who makes sure the products’ labels meet FDA guidelines,” Gould said. “My logistics director makes sure the products don’t get flagged by U.S. Customs. You don’t want your shipment sitting in a government storehouse for weeks when a retailer is waiting for the products.”

Gould also offers a professional sales team and an in-house marketing agency specializing in promoting health and wellness brands.

“I brought all these services together to streamline the retail process,” Gould said. “We become the American headquarters for our clients.”

Now, with Collins and Fernandez, Gould expects his “Powerhouse Trifecta” to use their combined knowledge and experience to bring new, innovative brands to American consumers.

“The three of us bring an understanding of the retail industry that will benefit our clients,” Gould said.

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com