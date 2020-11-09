Charenton-le-Pont, 9th November 2020

Availability of the preparatory documents for the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30th, 2020

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext : MBWS) announces today the availability of the preparatory documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of November 30, 2020, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's headquarters, as well as the composition of the officers of the said meeting.

It is to be remembered that in the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and in accordance with the restricting measures on movement and assembly taken by the Governement to limit the spread of this virus, in particular Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, extended until November 30, 2020 by Decree No. 2020-925 of July 29, 2020, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held, by decision of the Board of Directors, behind closed doors without the physical presence of the shareholders and persons entitled to attend .

The notice of meeting including the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the main terms of participation of the said meeting was published in the BALO n°129 of October 26, 2020.

Shareholders' attention is drawn to the fact that the draft first resolution "Reduction of share capital due to losses by way of a decrease in the par value of shares" has been amended to take into account the increase in the Company's share capital, which has taken place since the date of publication of the notice of meeting, following the exercise of the 2022 share warrants. The agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and the text of the other draft resolutions remain unchanged.

The notice of meeting, serving as a corrective notice to the notice of meeting, will be published in the BALO of November 13, 2020.

The preparatory documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available as of today on the Company's website (https://fr.mbws.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/assemblee-generale-2020).

Documents provided for in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to shareholders from the time the Meeting is called, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions :

any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, request the company to send them these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of his right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer securities accounts held by the authorized intermediary. Against the background of the current health crisis, the Company invites its shareholders who request the communication of documents to indicate an e-mail address to which the communication can be sent;



Any shareholder can view the documents at the Company's headquarters for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company’s General Meeting section online, which is regularly updated with all the necessary information to guarantee their rights.

In accordance with Article 8 of Decree 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Board of Directors decided on the composition of the officers of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, as follows :

President of the Meeting : Mr. George Graux, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

Scrutineers : COFEPP, represented by Mr. Jean-Pierre Cayard, shareholder of the Company, and Mr. Emmanuel Augustin, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who have already accepted the duties of scrutineers;

Secretary of the meeting : Mr. Stéphane Laugery, Group Executive Vice President.

In addition, Mr. Andrew Highcock, in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will also be present.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gauthier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index

