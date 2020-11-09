Santa Barbara, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kikoko , a women-focused cannabis botanical wellness company, has partnered with HERBL, California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company, as the exclusive distributor of its products in California. Through its partnership with HERBL, Kikoko now has access to more 850 California retailers throughout the state.

Kikoko has set a standard for cannabis botanical wellness products, becoming one of the most recognized brands in the California cannabis industry. A women-founded, women-powered company, Kikoko’s products include its signature cannabis-infused herbal teas—the No. 1 selling cannabis tea beverage in California, and Manuka HoneyShots, Little Helper Botanical Mints, and Day and Night Tinctures.

“Kikoko is first and foremost a wellness company, and our mission is to create the healthiest cannabis edibles that can improve as many people's lives as possible,” said Jennifer Chapin, co-CEO of Kikoko. “To help us grow our business more quickly and broaden our consumer reach, we realized we needed a world-class distribution company. As the largest distribution company in California, who better than to take Kikoko to the next level than HERBL?”

“Kikoko’s products are approachable for women, a demographic we know is growing and want to ensure that we can service,” said Mike Beaudry, founder and CEO of HERBL. “Their top-selling teas are a great offering, and their mints are becoming a fast-favorite. We’re fortunate to be able to call many top brands part of the HERBL family, and Kikoko is a welcome addition.”

Made with organically sun-grown cannabis and packed with other organic, and good-for-you vitamins and adaptogenic ingredients, Kikoko produces wellness products for help with sleep, pain, anxiety, stress, focus, libido and mood.

Kikoko is also an environmentally sustainable company, avoiding plastics in packaging whenever possible. Currently, other than its tea singles, all packaging is compostable or recyclable.

About Kikoko

Kikoko is a cannabis botanical wellness company that empowers people to take back their health and live with more joy. Founded in 2015 by Jennifer Chapin and Amanda Jones, Kikoko offers women healthier alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Formulated with purpose in mind to help with sleep, pain, stress, focus, libido and mood, Kikoko’s products include cannabis-infused herbal teas, the top selling cannabis tea beverage in California, Little Helper Mints, Manuka HoneyShots, and Day and Night Tinctures. Kikoko’s products are made with organically sun-grown cannabis, organic adaptogenic herbs, and pure New Zealand Manuka honey. Kikoko has also stepped up as a leader in sustainable packaging. The company has pledged that by Q1 2021, all packaging will be compostable or recyclable to every extent possible, making Kikoko’s products not only good for you, but good for the planet. Kikoko has an additional suite of new products launching in 2021. For more information, visit www.kikoko.com.

About HERBL

HERBL is California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's leading cannabis retailers and top brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, and both high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and trucks. HERBL’s team is composed of distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include leaders in flower, vapes, edibles, topicals, pre-rolls, and concentrate. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



