REXEL DECIDES TO END ITS SHORT-TERM RATING BY MOODY’S

As disclosed in its Q3 2020 sales release, Rexel announces that it has decided to end its "NP - Non Prime" short-term rating issued by Moody’s.

This decision follows the change in Moody's commercial policy and the limited use of this rating by investors (the short-term rating is similar for all companies that are non-investment grade).

Rexel maintains one short-term rating ("B" by S&P) and two long-term ratings ("BB" with a stable outlook by S&P and "Ba2" with a stable outlook by Moody’s).





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

