Joël Gorsele enriches the management board with a solid international real estate experience.
The supervisory board of Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv, public regulated real estate company active in the office segment and logistics real estate, has appointed Joël Gorsele as new chief investment officer, under the suspensive condition of approval by the FSMA.
Attachment
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
Antwerpen, BELGIUM
Appointment chief investment officerFILE URL | Copy the link below
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: