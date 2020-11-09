Joël Gorsele verrijkt directieraad met stevige internationale vastgoedervaring.

De raad van toezicht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv, openbare gereglementeerde vastgoedvennootschap actief in het kantorensegment en logistiek vastgoed, heeft Joël Gorsele benoemd als nieuwe chief investment officer en dit onder opschortende voorwaarde van goedkeuring door de FSMA.


