ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) hosts virtual NSBE ALL IN Summit to introduce and connect corporations with proven programs to help deliver on their commitment to drive real change for the Black community.
WHEN: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm (EST)
WHY: During the height of the reactions to the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, corporations issued statements and pledges daily. Many of these companies were interested in supporting the fight for social justice but struggled with how to translate that desire to actionable, measurable corporate initiatives.
The NSBE ALL IN Summit connects those corporations that have committed to affecting real change for the Black community with proven ways to do so. Register now for this virtual summit and learn about the mission and scalable programs that NSBE has already implemented that deliver measurable results:
The NSBE ALL IN Summit will feature a mix of leading national executive sponsors and NSBE leadership:
To learn more and register, visit: https://allin.nsbe.org/
ABOUT NSBE
With more than 600 chapters and more than 22,000 active members in the U.S. and abroad, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. NSBE’s mission is “to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community.”
For more information, visit www.nsbe.org and www.socialjustice.nsbe.org.
Yvette Watson National Society of Black Engineers 703-966-6793 ywatson@nsbe.org
National Society of Black Engineers
Alexandria, Virginia, UNITED STATES
