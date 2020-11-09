Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Global Health Innovation (CHGI) has collaborated with Kirsten Axelsen and Rajini Jayasuriya of Charles River Associates (CRA) to co-develop an economic framework for vaccine distribution in efforts to combat the global pandemic due to COVID-19.

The Vaccine Economics and Equity Group (VEEG) partnership between CGHI and CRA built the framework for decisionmakers to bridge the gap between health, health equity and economics — adding to the significant efforts by other global and public health experts on identifying a strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“This report creates a new field for the academic and public health study of health economics,” Dr. Russell Medford, Chairman of the Board at CGHI states, “It is imperative that we put this new field in motion in order to get society back to normal. This is how we must do it — by identifying socioeconomic disadvantages that impact the community.”

“The framework constructed by CGHI and CRA, as part of the Global Health Crisis Coordination Center’s three-pronged vaccine project, is a weapon for decisionmakers today. It has direct economic impact, referencing key issues to address over coming months, and defining vaccine distribution strategies that can lead us towards a revolutionary new normal.” Maria Thacker Goethe, President and CEO of CHGI comments.

“This pandemic puts health and wellbeing at risk not just from transmission of the disease but also due to the impact on particular sectors, for example, access to caregivers, and the impact on economic activity and the corresponding loss of income. It is therefore important that vaccines allocation frameworks prioritize those at highest risk of mortality and in the front line of health care provision, but also prioritizes economic activity, focusing on people in roles that require proximity, in roles that allow others to work, and in roles that create a significant number of jobs,” said Kirsten Axelsen, Senior Policy Advisor at CRA.

The report can be found on our website at www.globalhealthc3.org/vaccine-equity/

The Center for Global Health Innovation is an Atlanta-based 501(c)3 organization that brings together diverse Global Health, Health Technology and Life Sciences entities to collaborate, innovate and activate solutions to enhance human health outcomes around the world. At its core, CGHI will orchestrate programs that promote cross discipline cooperation to strengthen capabilities, accelerate problem solving and respond to global health crises.

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com.

The Global Health Crisis Coordination Center (GHC3) connects private sector resources to public sector and healthcare needs for COVID-19 and other healthcare crises around the globe. By harnessing the power of the private sector to bring technology, logistics, and innovation, GHC3 can supplement government crisis and response. For more information about GHC3, visit globalhealthc3.org, /globalhealthc3, or @globalhealthc3.

