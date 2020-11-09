Santa Clara, CA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating the strength of the Westfield portfolio in the U.S., Westfield Valley Fair continues to show unprecedented growth at the 2.2 million square foot Bay Area destination. Despite shelter-in-place mandates and a temporary closure due to COVID-19, 42 stores and restaurants have opened this year, with 22 of those happening since March; fifteen new retail and restaurant leases were signed; and foot traffic increased more than 10 percent week over week since the center re-opened for retail operations in June.

The new tenants and milestones include:

- The September completion of an expanded Luxury Collection that now features more than 45 retailers, including newly opened stores Bvlgari, Golden Goose, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and Montblanc; with Tiffany & Co. and Versace relocating to the expansion with new, larger stores and Christian Louboutin and Panerai signing leases to join the Collection in the near future.

- Prominent retail openings including the debut of a flagship Apple store; a new Lucid Studio from Lucid Motors; as well as Peloton, AESOP, Zadig & Voltaire, Sandro, Maje, and Anne Fontaine.

- New leases signed for The Digital District include Tempo and Brik + Clik, which is now open, with Capital One Cafe, Polestar, Reiss, and Dr. Martens also executing agreements to come to the center.

- The unveiling of a new Restaurant Collection with expansive outdoor dining options. New restaurants opened include the first Northern California location of King’s Fish House, Shake Shack, Silicon Valley’s first Salt & Straw, and Bamboo Sushi.

- The completion of the center’s Asian Food Collection, an extensive offering of cuisines spanning Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, and Indian. New restaurants include Rooster & Rice, Uncle Tetsu, Ramen Nagi, Pokeatery, Somi Somi, Vietnoms, and Lucky Tea.

“With the opening of the expansion at Valley Fair earlier this year, the center truly holds the distinction of being the region’s definitive lifestyle destination with its mix of prestigious luxury brands, digitally native start-up retailers, and best-in-class dining and entertainment,” said Colin Shaughnessy, executive vice president, U.S. Leasing, at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), owner of Westfield Valley Fair. “While COVID-19 has certainly changed the way that we conduct operations, it has not changed the fact that we created a place where both digital and physical retail continues to thrive in the country’s cradle of innovation.”

Westfield Valley Fair unveiled the start of its $1.1 billion transformation in early March with the opening of a 500,000 square foot expansion that includes a three-level flagship Bloomingdale’s, new indoor and outdoor public plazas, and The Digital District, a dedicated area of the center devoted to Digitally Native Vertical Brands (DNVBs) making their brick-and-mortar debut.

Retailers at the center that plan to open before the end of the year include more than 15 prestigious brands such as Lady M, Gentle Monster, Rolex, Forward, and Breitling, among others. As it continues to expand its offering, Westfield Valley Fair is fulfilling its vision of providing the community a balanced curation of chef-driven restaurants and new food concepts, entertainment experiences, outdoor spaces, fashion and technology boutiques, and health and wellness amenities.

