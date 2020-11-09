Carmel, IN, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana, an Associa® company, is proud to announce that director of community management, Carl Schwander, has earned his Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation was created for community managers who want to enhance their career opportunities by increasing their knowledge and expertise and demonstrating a high level of commitment to the community association industry. The AMS® recognizes individuals who have at least two years of experience in financial, administrative, and facilities management of at least one association, They have also demonstrated their extensive industry knowledge by successfully passing at least two M-200-level courses and the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) exam moderated by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

Mr. Schwander began his career with Associa in 2018 as a community manager and now serves as the director of community management. Mr. Schwander holds a Doctor of Management (DM) degree in organizational leadership from the University of Phoenix and has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation. He currently serves on the Central Indiana Chapter of CAI as a communication committee member.

“Community Association Services of Indiana is proud of our dedication to continued education and industry training of all of our valued team members,” stated Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, Community Association Services of Indiana president. “We know that earning the AMS® designation takes commitment and represents a passion for serving communities and the industry. We are proud of Carl’s accomplishment, and we know that his continued development will be an asset to our team, our communities, and our residents.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.

