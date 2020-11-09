VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“eBuyNow”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Product Development Agreement with a subsidiary of Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (together with its affiliates, “Luxshare Group”) is located in Guangdong, China and is a global leader in the manufacturing industry. Luxshare Group has over 130,000 employees which enables eBuyNow to leverage its expertise over a variety of product ranges.

eBuyNow is excited to formally add Luxshare Group to a growing list of excellent partners that include Google, QUALCOMM, Motorola, Kodak, Alford Industries and Globics. By working with world class manufacturing companies such as Luxshare Group, eBuyNow continues to implement its data-driven business model of creating products with the potential to truly improve consumers’ lives.

“It is great to see our growing list of world leading design and manufacturing partners, such as Luxshare Group, join the ProductLoop revolution, using real time data mining for product development and market fit,” said eBuyNow’s Chief Executive Officer Craig Smith. “With Luxshare Group being one of the largest and fastest growing consumer electronics manufacturers in the world, we are proud to be working on a long-term strategy around a complete line of IoT product categories, which will be released in the next 24 months and beyond.”

About eBuyNow

We are an independent, data-driven consumer electronics company. Using a custom-developed platform called ProductLoop, we identify the leading reasons for customer dissatisfaction within the consumer electronics industry. Armed with this data, we then proceed to design, build, market, and distribute a better breed of consumer electronics. We are a global operation, with 11 regional subsidiaries selling in 32 countries.

