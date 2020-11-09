EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update. The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, November 9, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.
“This continues to be a very positive and rewarding year for Zogenix as our deeply experienced international teams successfully advance key clinical, regulatory, and commercial programs,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “The strong physician and patient adoption of FINTEPLA® in this early stage of our U.S. launch and the recent positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) speak to FINTEPLA’s effectiveness, safety, and potential to provide meaningful and lasting seizure control for more Dravet syndrome patients. This increases our excitement for our next set of major FINTEPLA milestones – anticipated approval for Dravet syndrome in Europe later this year, regulatory submission for Dravet syndrome in Japan next year, and regulatory submissions for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in the U.S. and Europe, also next year.”
“Equally important,” said Dr. Farr, “following a productive meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), we believe we have a clearly defined development and regulatory path for MT1621, our late-stage investigational therapy for the treatment of the often-fatal mitochondrial disease thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), for which no approved therapies currently exist. Our goal is to have all required data in hand by the end of 2021 to enable a planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission in 2022.”
About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and received a positive CHMP opinion in Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe childhood onset epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a different rare childhood-onset epilepsy and another for MT1621, an investigational novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of TK2 deficiency, a rare genetic disorder. MT1621 is being developed through Modis Therapeutics, a Zogenix company.
Forward Looking Statements
Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “indicates,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “suggests,” “assuming,” “designed,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include the potential that FINTEPLA, if approved by the EC, will be an important new treatment option for Dravet syndrome patients; and the timing and results of any decision regarding the MAA for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. These statements are based on Zogenix’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix’s business, including, without limitation: the EC may not agree with the Company’s interpretation of the clinical data submitted in the MAA; the EC may not affirm the CHMP opinion and grant a centralized marketing authorization; additional data from Zogenix’s ongoing studies may contradict or undermine the data submitted in the Dravet syndrome MAA for FINTEPLA or reported for LGS; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of FINTEPLA that could limit approval and/or commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; and other risks described in Zogenix’s prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Zogenix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|297,460
|$
|62,070
|Marketable securities
|227,707
|189,085
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,309
|—
|Inventory
|1,010
|—
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|12,905
|11,084
|Acquisition holdback placed in escrow
|25,000
|25,000
|Total current assets
|565,391
|287,239
|Property and equipment, net
|9,050
|9,424
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,002
|7,774
|Intangible asset, net
|100,529
|102,500
|Goodwill
|6,234
|6,234
|Other noncurrent assets
|2,840
|1,079
|Total assets
|$
|692,046
|$
|414,250
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,223
|$
|7,979
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|31,882
|30,117
|Acquisition holdback liability
|24,444
|24,444
|Deferred revenue, current
|4,900
|5,927
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,654
|1,322
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|22,200
|25,600
|Total current liabilities
|92,303
|95,389
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|6,331
|7,425
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|10,660
|10,752
|Contingent consideration, net of current portion
|32,700
|38,200
|Convertible senior notes
|127,960
|—
|Deferred tax liability
|—
|17,425
|Total liabilities
|269,954
|169,191
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|56
|45
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,676,408
|1,360,092
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,254,670
|)
|(1,115,457
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|298
|379
|Total stockholders’ equity
|422,092
|245,059
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|692,046
|$
|414,250
Zogenix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Net product sales
|$
|1,520
|$
|—
|$
|1,520
|$
|—
|Collaboration revenue
|1,340
|630
|3,621
|1,699
|Total revenues
|2,860
|630
|5,141
|1,699
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible asset)
|140
|—
|140
|—
|Research and development
|34,425
|28,372
|102,038
|79,820
|Selling, general and administrative
|24,583
|15,762
|70,332
|42,139
|Amortization of intangible asset
|1,971
|—
|1,971
|—
|Acquired in-process research and development and acquisition-related costs
|1,500
|249,437
|4,500
|249,437
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|1,800
|400
|6,100
|2,700
|Total costs and expenses
|64,419
|293,971
|185,081
|374,096
|Loss from operations
|(61,559
|)
|(293,341
|)
|(179,940
|)
|(372,397
|)
|Other income, net
|934
|481
|20,798
|433
|Interest income, net
|536
|2,382
|2,504
|8,521
|Loss before income taxes
|(60,089
|)
|(290,478
|)
|(156,638
|)
|(363,443
|)
|Income tax benefit
|—
|—
|(17,425
|)
|—
|Net loss
|$
|(60,089
|)
|$
|(290,478
|)
|$
|(139,213
|)
|$
|(363,443
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.08
|)
|$
|(6.75
|)
|$
|(2.62
|)
|$
|(8.54
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss per common share
|55,548
|43,029
|53,039
|42,577
