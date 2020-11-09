ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to participate in two investor conferences being held in November.

Event: ROTH Technology Virtual Conference

Date: November 11-12, 2020

Format: 1x1 and small group meetings

Registration: Email registration@roth.com or click here.

Event: Benchmark 9th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

Date: November 18, 2020

Format: 1x1 meetings

Registration: Please contact your Benchmark institutional sales representative.

OSS management is scheduled to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at both conferences. These events are designed to give institutional analysts and investors the opportunity to meet with OSS management.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference. For any questions about the company, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About the Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, LLC is a diversified financial services firm that offers a full-suite of investment banking and institutional brokerage services. It was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston and Milwaukee. Its focus is on fostering the long-term success of its corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful and actionable research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. For more information, go to www.benchmarkcompany.com.



About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

