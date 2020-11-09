PHOENIX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced that Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer, and Denise Paulonis, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. The virtual fireside chat will begin at 10:00 am EST on November 18, 2020.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sprouts’ website at investors.sprouts.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

