SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on key initiatives.
Recent Events
“We believe the measures we have taken to re-organize our company will enable us to extend our operations to maximize our options to bring veverimer to patients,” said Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “We look forward to a more detailed public communication prior to the end of the year, once we have formulated our regulatory strategy and determined our revised statistical analysis plan for VALOR-CKD, which will include one or more interim analyses for early stopping for efficacy.”
Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Research and development expense was $43.0 million and $32.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $121.1 million and $92.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase in research and development expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the prior year was primarily due to increased activities in connection with our veverimer clinical development program related to manufacturing process optimization and the manufacturing of drug substance, partially offset by lower personnel costs. The increase in research and development expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the prior year was primarily due to increased activities in connection with our veverimer clinical development program related to manufacturing process optimization and the manufacturing of drug substance.
General and administrative expense was $29.3 million and $13.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $81.2 million and $28.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increases in general and administrative expense in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were primarily due to increased administrative costs supporting the increased activities in connection with our veverimer clinical development program, including pre-commercialization, Medical Affairs, professional service costs and increased personnel costs.
Net loss was $77.7 million (non-GAAP net loss of $64.3 million) and $44.1 million (non-GAAP net loss of $34.6 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $209.9 million (non-GAAP net loss of $177.0 million) and $118.6 million (non-GAAP net loss of $100.4 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net loss per basic and diluted share was $1.55 and $0.89 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $4.20 and $2.53 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $375.6 million.
Financial Guidance
Tricida is re-organizing the company to extend its financial runway in order to maximize the options for bringing veverimer to patients. The company will significantly reduce its headcount from 152 to 59 people and is discussing its commitments with vendors and contract service providers to potentially provide additional financial flexibility. This reduction in headcount will reduce Tricida’s annual operating costs by approximately $25 million. Based on its re-organization but prior to modifying any of its material vendor agreements, Tricida currently has the financial resources to fund its operations into at least mid-2022.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (also known as TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. There are no FDA-approved treatments for chronic metabolic acidosis. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.
For more information about Tricida, please visit Tricida.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words such as “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements under the heading “Upcoming Events” and other statements, including the Company’s plans and expectations with regard to its interactions and communications with the FDA, its plans and expectations as to the pathway to approval of veverimer by the FDA, including the potential availability of the Accelerated Approval Program, its plans and expectations for VALOR-CKD, and expectations regarding financial runway are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the timing of the FDA’s approval of veverimer, if at all; the potential availability of the Accelerated Approval Program and the approvability of veverimer under that program; the Company’s plans and expectations with regard to its interactions with the FDA, including the potential resubmission of an NDA for veverimer; the Company’s plans and expectations for future clinical and product development milestones; the Company’s contractual and financial obligations to our key suppliers and vendors; the Company’s financial projections and cost estimates; and risks associated with the Company’s business prospects, financial results and business operations.
These and other factors that may affect the Company’s future business prospects, results and operations are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K and the subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Tricida, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|29,712
|$
|18,574
|Short-term investments
|288,284
|289,424
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,063
|4,744
|Total current assets
|326,059
|312,742
|Long-term investments
|57,629
|46,980
|Property and equipment, net
|1,782
|2,728
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|14,204
|9,376
|Total assets
|$
|399,674
|$
|371,826
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,787
|$
|5,911
|Current operating lease liabilities
|1,822
|1,072
|Current Term Loan
|13,714
|—
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|29,260
|32,780
|Total current liabilities
|46,583
|39,763
|Non-current Term Loan, net
|61,957
|58,374
|Convertible Senior Notes, net
|116,625
|—
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|13,458
|8,783
|Other long-term liabilities
|278
|1,023
|Total liabilities
|238,901
|107,943
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|50
|50
|Additional paid-in capital
|739,247
|632,647
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|432
|193
|Accumulated deficit
|(578,956
|)
|(369,007
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|160,773
|263,883
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|399,674
|$
|371,826
Tricida, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|42,996
|$
|31,976
|$
|121,134
|$
|92,375
|General and administrative
|29,273
|13,120
|81,217
|28,333
|Total operating expenses
|72,269
|45,096
|202,351
|120,708
|Loss from operations
|(72,269
|)
|(45,096
|)
|(202,351
|)
|(120,708
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|907
|2,387
|4,395
|6,256
|Interest expense
|(6,267
|)
|(1,410
|)
|(12,043
|)
|(4,190
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(77,629
|)
|(44,119
|)
|(209,999
|)
|(118,642
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(36
|)
|—
|50
|—
|Net loss
|(77,665
|)
|(44,119
|)
|(209,949
|)
|(118,642
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments, net of tax
|(431
|)
|(143
|)
|239
|639
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(78,096
|)
|$
|(44,262
|)
|$
|(209,710
|)
|$
|(118,003
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.55
|)
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|(4.20
|)
|$
|(2.53
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|50,120,086
|49,418,025
|49,974,388
|46,813,876
Tricida, Inc.
GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
A reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP net loss, as reported
|$
|(77,665
|)
|$
|(44,119
|)
|$
|(209,949
|)
|$
|(118,642
|)
|Adjustments:
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|207
|233
|597
|646
|Accretion of Term Loan and Convertible Senior Notes
|2,915
|553
|5,246
|1,564
|Stock-based compensation
|7,655
|8,682
|25,108
|15,753
|Changes in fair value of compound derivative liability
|(49
|)
|94
|(699
|)
|259
|Restructuring costs
|2,660
|—
|2,660
|—
|Total adjustments
|13,388
|9,562
|32,912
|18,222
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(64,277
|)
|$
|(34,557
|)
|$
|(177,037
|)
|$
|(100,420
|)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement our financial statements presented on a GAAP basis by providing additional measures which may be considered “non-GAAP” financial measures under applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides our investors with additional information that reflects the amounts and financial basis upon which our management assesses and operates our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for reported, or GAAP, net loss and diluted earnings per share, and are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance performed in conformity with GAAP.
“Non-GAAP net loss” is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represents GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude (1) non-cash operating lease costs, (2) accretion of Term Loan and Convertible Senior Notes, (3) stock-based compensation, (4) changes in fair value of compound derivative liability, and (5) restructuring costs, in reconciling of our GAAP to Non-GAAP net loss. Non-GAAP financial measures used by Tricida may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
