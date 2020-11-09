DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio” or the “company”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, has provided its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Selected Financial Highlights
|$ in millions
|Q3
2020
|Q3
2019
|% Increase
(Decrease)
|YTD
2020
|YTD
2019
|% Increase
(Decrease)
|Revenues
|$8.8
|$7.0
|27%
|$30.7
|$22.7
|35%
|Gross Profit
|$5.0
|$3.6
|40%
|$18.0
|$12.4
|45%
|Gross Margin
|56.7%
|51.5%
|+520bps
|58.6%
|54.6%
|+400bps
|Operating Expenses
|$10.4
|$13.4
|(22%)
|$31.1
|$32.2
|(4%)
|Operating Expense Ratio
|118%
|192%
|-7,300bps
|101%
|142%
|-4,100bps
|Net Income (Loss)
|($6.1)
|($16.4)
|(63%)
|($16.0)
|($27.0)
|(41%)
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|($3.6)
|($4.3)
|(18%)
|($8.8)
|($10.7)
|(18%)
|Cash Used in Operations
|($0.9)
|($5.7)
|(85%)
|($8.6)
|($16.4)
|(48%)
1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is described in relation to its most directly comparable GAAP measure under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.
Third-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Summary
Year-to-Date 2020 Financial and Operational Summary
Management Commentary
“Our third-quarter results were particularly encouraging as we delivered on our ambitions to expand our international presence and to further penetrate the seed treatment market for row crops,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash. “The benefit of this strategic shift was reflected in another quarter of gross margins in line with our annual target in the mid-50% range, and sales that keep us on track to achieve full year revenue growth in the range of our historical levels. Additionally, we continue to make progress on cost management, reducing our operating expense ratio while making targeted investments in the areas that will accelerate our path to profitability.
“While we are expanding our business in Latin America, the second half of the year is typically a smaller period for us in terms of revenue,” Helash added. “While we anticipate that our 2020 full-year revenues will be in the range of our historical growth rate, we continue to believe that our sales mix will continue on the historical trend of being stronger in the first half of the year than the second, and will continue to do so as we move forward.”
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host an investor conference call today 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:
Q3 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST)
U.S. Dial-in: 1-800-437-2398
International Dial-in: 1-323-289-6576
Conference ID: 1021625
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141814
Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
A playback of the call will be available through December 9, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 1021625. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q3 2020 Webcast
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven®, Pacesetter™, Zelto® Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a next-generation insecticide-nematicide, a breakthrough bioherbicide and a biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP™ 110, Foramin®, UBP™ Seed Treatment, Foramin® ST.
Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.
For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items.
|GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(in thousands)
|QTD Q3
|QTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net Loss (AS REPORTED)
|$
|(6,063
|)
|$
|(16,366
|)
|$
|(15,957
|)
|$
|(27,035
|)
|Taxes
|37
|-
|117
|-
|Interest expense
|405
|355
|1,073
|1,014
|Depreciation and amortization
|885
|524
|2,666
|1,427
|EBITDA
|$
|(4,736
|)
|$
|(15,487
|)
|$
|(12,101
|)
|$
|(24,594
|)
|Stock based compensation
|964
|742
|2,755
|1,906
|Acquisition related costs
|-
|2,690
|-
|3,744
|Litigation cost and settlement
|-
|1,405
|-
|1,914
|Loss on modification of warrants
|-
|1,564
|-
|1,564
|Loss on issuance of new warrants
|-
|4,751
|1,391
|4,751
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|200
|-
|563
|-
|Reduction in expenses related to PPP funds
|-
|-
|(1,396
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,572
|)
|$
|(4,335
|)
|$
|(8,788
|)
|$
|(10,715
|)
Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include financial guidance and other statements regarding the company’s future revenue growth, margins and other financial results; future adoption of the company’s products; and the potential benefits of the company’s products. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including the recent uncertainty in the global economy and industry-specific economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the company’s products, any difficulty in marketing MBI’s products in global markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers, adverse decisions by regulatory agencies and other relevant third parties and any difficulty in integrating the acquired Pro Farm, Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide businesses. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Par Value)
(Unaudited)
|SEPTEMBER 30,
|DECEMBER 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,971
|$
|6,252
|Accounts receivable
|6,827
|5,925
|Inventories, net
|6,193
|8,149
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,016
|1,390
|Total current assets
|24,007
|21,716
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|12,789
|13,260
|Right of use assets, net
|3,977
|4,567
|Intangible assets, net
|22,079
|23,842
|Goodwill
|6,740
|6,764
|Restricted cash
|1,560
|1,560
|Other assets
|911
|1,008
|Total assets
|$
|72,063
|$
|72,717
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,985
|$
|3,379
|Accrued liabilities
|13,101
|12,467
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|541
|427
|Lease liability, current portion
|981
|913
|Debt, current portion, net
|6,333
|3,899
|Total current liabilities
|22,941
|21,085
|Deferred revenue, less current portion
|1,688
|1,986
|Lease liability, less current portion
|3,303
|3,970
|Debt, less current portion, net
|11,367
|11,847
|Debt due to related parties
|7,300
|7,300
|Other liabilities
|2,359
|2,971
|Total liabilities
|48,958
|49,159
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock: $0.00001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 152,475 and 139,526 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|1
|1
|Additional paid in capital
|359,710
|344,206
|Accumulated deficit
|(336,606
|)
|(320,649
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|23,105
|23,558
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|72,063
|$
|72,717
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Product
|$
|8,697
|$
|6,859
|$
|30,295
|$
|22,342
|License
|131
|107
|361
|337
|Total revenues
|8,828
|6,966
|30,656
|22,679
|Cost of product revenues
|3,826
|3,381
|12,701
|10,298
|Gross profit
|5,002
|3,585
|17,955
|12,381
|Operating Expenses:
|Research, development and patent
|3,112
|3,760
|8,658
|10,336
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,335
|9,598
|22,406
|21,876
|Total operating expenses
|10,447
|13,358
|31,064
|32,212
|Loss from operations
|(5,445
|)
|(9,773
|)
|(13,109
|)
|(19,831
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(405
|)
|(355
|)
|(1,073
|)
|(1,014
|)
|Loss on modification of warrants
|—
|(1,564
|)
|—
|(1,564
|)
|Loss on issuance of new warrants
|—
|(4,751
|)
|(1,391
|)
|(4,751
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(200
|)
|—
|(563
|)
|—
|Other income (expense), net
|24
|77
|296
|126
|Total other income (expense), net
|(581
|)
|(6,593
|)
|(2,731
|)
|(7,203
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(6,026
|)
|(16,366
|)
|(15,840
|)
|(27,034
|)
|Income Taxes
|(37
|)
|-
|(117
|)
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(6,063
|)
|$
|(16,366
|)
|$
|(15,957
|)
|$
|(27,034
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share:
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share:
|150,233
|116,186
|146,840
|112,553
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(15,957
|)
|$
|(27,034
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,666
|1,427
|Gain on disposal of equipment
|(9
|)
|(9
|)
|Right of use assets amortization
|590
|602
|Share-based compensation
|2,755
|1,906
|Non-cash interest expense
|175
|213
|Loss on modification of warrants
|—
|1,564
|Loss on issuance of new warrants
|1,391
|4,751
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|563
|—
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(902
|)
|(4,043
|)
|Inventories, net
|1,956
|(84
|)
|Prepaid Expenses and other assets
|(529
|)
|(904
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,337
|)
|(384
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|981
|6,571
|Lease Liability
|(599
|)
|(471
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(344
|)
|(500
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(8,600
|)
|(16,395
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Payment of contingent consideration in connection with previous asset purchase
|(890
|)
|(544
|)
|Sale of property, plant, equipment
|2
|—
|Business combination, net of cash acquired
|-
|(5,849
|)
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(458
|)
|(218
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,346
|)
|(6,611
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from secured borrowings
|32,837
|24,005
|Reductions in secured borrowings
|(30,461
|)
|(21,123
|)
|Net settlement of options
|—
|—
|Financing costs
|(64
|)
|—
|Exercise of stock options
|31
|55
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|179
|80
|Exercise of warrants
|10,580
|10,000
|Repayment of debt
|(437
|)
|(333
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|12,665
|12,684
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|2,719
|(10,322
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|7,812
|19,781
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|10,531
|$
|9,459
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|884
|$
|794
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities
|Reclass of restricted stock units in lieu of cash bonus
|$
|632
|$
|—
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|Property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|35
|$
|5
|Fair value of non-cash consideration issued in acquisition transactions
|—
|22,054
