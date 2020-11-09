DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio” or the “company”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, has provided its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Selected Financial Highlights

$ in millions Q3

2020 Q3

2019 % Increase

(Decrease) YTD

2020 YTD

2019 % Increase

(Decrease) Revenues $8.8 $7.0 27% $30.7 $22.7 35% Gross Profit $5.0 $3.6 40% $18.0 $12.4 45% Gross Margin 56.7% 51.5% +520bps 58.6% 54.6% +400bps Operating Expenses $10.4 $13.4 (22%) $31.1 $32.2 (4%) Operating Expense Ratio 118% 192% -7,300bps 101% 142% -4,100bps Net Income (Loss) ($6.1) ($16.4) (63%) ($16.0) ($27.0) (41%) Adjusted EBITDA1 ($3.6) ($4.3) (18%) ($8.8) ($10.7) (18%) Cash Used in Operations ($0.9) ($5.7) (85%) ($8.6) ($16.4) (48%)

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is described in relation to its most directly comparable GAAP measure under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Third-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Summary

The company’s 27% increase in third-quarter revenues reflected growth from its strategic expansion in international and seed treatment markets. In the United States, Marrone Bio’s biological seed treatments for corn and soybeans are entering their third year in the market, and delivering positive performance that supported the sales increase in the quarter. Sales also benefitted in the quarter from the introduction in Latin America of a new foliar treatment to promote plant health for soybeans.



Gross profit and margins benefitted from the positive mix effect of sales into high-value markets. Gross profit in the quarter rose 40% to $5 million, with gross margins of 56.7%.



Operating expenses in the third quarter declined 22% to $10.4 million, reflecting the benefit of cost savings measures put in place earlier in the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by the addition of operating expenses from the acquisition of Pro Farm. In comparison, operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $13.4 million, which included $3.7 million in acquisition-related expenses.



The operating expense ratio – a key performance indicator that compares operating expenses to revenues – declined by 7,300 basis points to 118% as a result of lower expenses and higher revenues.



Net income (loss) in the third quarter improved 63% to a loss of $6.1 million, and benefitted from increases in revenues and gross profit, and a decrease in operating expenses. In comparison, the $16.4 million net loss in the third quarter of 2019 included $6.3 million in non-cash charges related to the estimated fair value of a warrant exercise and modification.



Adjusted EBITDA improved 18% to a loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter. The improvement reflected the increase in revenues and gross profit, as well as lower operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is further described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.



Cash used in operations in the third quarter was $0.9 million, an 85% improvement when compared with $5.7 million of cash used in operations in the third quarter of 2019. The combination of higher revenues and lower operating expenses contributed to the reduction.



Year-to-Date 2020 Financial and Operational Summary

Revenues for the first nine months of 2020 increased 35% to $30.7 million as the company gained greater market penetration across its portfolio of crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition product families. Year to date September, the company has gained share in both fungicides and insecticides in the key California market for fruits and vegetables, despite difficult market conditions. The portfolio performed particularly well in strawberries and wine grapes. Regalia bio-fungicide was one of the market leaders in its category in California. In row crops the company expanded its international presence for seed treatments and foliar applications.



Gross profit rose 45%, with gross margins of 58.6% year to date in 2020. A higher value sales mix drove the 400 basis point improvement from gross margins in the first nine months of 2020.



Operating expenses in the first nine months of 2020 decreased 4% to $31.1 million. Cost savings were partially offset by the addition of nine months of operating expenses from Pro Farm. Year-to-date operating expenses in 2020 also benefited by $1.4 million from a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan secured to retain employees supporting the essential agricultural industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has since been forgiven.



The operating expense ratio of 101% was a step change from the operating expense ratio of 142% in the first nine months of 2019, and reflected the reduction in spending while revenues grew.



Net loss for the first nine months of 2020 was $16.0 million as compared with a net loss of $27 million in the same period last year. The 41% improvement was a function of revenue and gross profit growth coupled with reduced spending. The net loss for the first nine months of 2020 included non-cash adjustments related to warrant exercises, stock compensation and amortization charges. The net loss in the first nine months of 2019 also included a non-cash charge related to a warrant exercise.



Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8.8 million year-to-date in 2020, as compared with a loss of $10.7 million for the same period in 2020. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA reflected the benefit of higher sales and gross profit, and lower operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is further described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.



Cash used in operations was $8.6 million year-to-date, a 48 percent improvement that reflected revenue and gross profit growth coupled with cost containment. Cash used in operations in the first nine months of 2020 also benefited from $1.7 million in proceeds from the PPP loan.



Management Commentary

“Our third-quarter results were particularly encouraging as we delivered on our ambitions to expand our international presence and to further penetrate the seed treatment market for row crops,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash. “The benefit of this strategic shift was reflected in another quarter of gross margins in line with our annual target in the mid-50% range, and sales that keep us on track to achieve full year revenue growth in the range of our historical levels. Additionally, we continue to make progress on cost management, reducing our operating expense ratio while making targeted investments in the areas that will accelerate our path to profitability.

“While we are expanding our business in Latin America, the second half of the year is typically a smaller period for us in terms of revenue,” Helash added. “While we anticipate that our 2020 full-year revenues will be in the range of our historical growth rate, we continue to believe that our sales mix will continue on the historical trend of being stronger in the first half of the year than the second, and will continue to do so as we move forward.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.

For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables.



We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands) QTD Q3 QTD Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Q3 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Loss (AS REPORTED) $ (6,063 ) $ (16,366 ) $ (15,957 ) $ (27,035 ) Taxes 37 - 117 - Interest expense 405 355 1,073 1,014 Depreciation and amortization 885 524 2,666 1,427 EBITDA $ (4,736 ) $ (15,487 ) $ (12,101 ) $ (24,594 ) Stock based compensation 964 742 2,755 1,906 Acquisition related costs - 2,690 - 3,744 Litigation cost and settlement - 1,405 - 1,914 Loss on modification of warrants - 1,564 - 1,564 Loss on issuance of new warrants - 4,751 1,391 4,751 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 200 - 563 - Reduction in expenses related to PPP funds - - (1,396 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,572 ) $ (4,335 ) $ (8,788 ) $ (10,715 )

MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Par Value)

(Unaudited)

SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,971 $ 6,252 Accounts receivable 6,827 5,925 Inventories, net 6,193 8,149 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,016 1,390 Total current assets 24,007 21,716 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,789 13,260 Right of use assets, net 3,977 4,567 Intangible assets, net 22,079 23,842 Goodwill 6,740 6,764 Restricted cash 1,560 1,560 Other assets 911 1,008 Total assets $ 72,063 $ 72,717 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,985 $ 3,379 Accrued liabilities 13,101 12,467 Deferred revenue, current portion 541 427 Lease liability, current portion 981 913 Debt, current portion, net 6,333 3,899 Total current liabilities 22,941 21,085 Deferred revenue, less current portion 1,688 1,986 Lease liability, less current portion 3,303 3,970 Debt, less current portion, net 11,367 11,847 Debt due to related parties 7,300 7,300 Other liabilities 2,359 2,971 Total liabilities 48,958 49,159 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock: $0.00001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 152,475 and 139,526 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 1 1 Additional paid in capital 359,710 344,206 Accumulated deficit (336,606 ) (320,649 ) Total stockholders’ equity 23,105 23,558 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 72,063 $ 72,717









MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Product $ 8,697 $ 6,859 $ 30,295 $ 22,342 License 131 107 361 337 Total revenues 8,828 6,966 30,656 22,679 Cost of product revenues 3,826 3,381 12,701 10,298 Gross profit 5,002 3,585 17,955 12,381 Operating Expenses: Research, development and patent 3,112 3,760 8,658 10,336 Selling, general and administrative 7,335 9,598 22,406 21,876 Total operating expenses 10,447 13,358 31,064 32,212 Loss from operations (5,445 ) (9,773 ) (13,109 ) (19,831 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (405 ) (355 ) (1,073 ) (1,014 ) Loss on modification of warrants — (1,564 ) — (1,564 ) Loss on issuance of new warrants — (4,751 ) (1,391 ) (4,751 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (200 ) — (563 ) — Other income (expense), net 24 77 296 126 Total other income (expense), net (581 ) (6,593 ) (2,731 ) (7,203 ) Loss before taxes (6,026 ) (16,366 ) (15,840 ) (27,034 ) Income Taxes (37 ) - (117 ) - Net loss $ (6,063 ) $ (16,366 ) $ (15,957 ) $ (27,034 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share: $ (0.04 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share: 150,233 116,186 146,840 112,553









MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

