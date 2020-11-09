SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.



Recent Highlights

Recognized revenue of $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 73% increase over the third quarter of 2019

Submitted PMA application for FDA approval of coronary IVL

DISRUPT CAD III IDE study results of coronary IVL featured as a late breaking presentation at the TCT Connect conference

DISRUPT PAD III peripheral trial results featured as a late breaking clinical trial presentation at VIVA20 conference

Expanded the U.S. Field team to over 100 members

“The successes we achieved this quarter on the clinical, financial and operational fronts speak volumes in terms of confirming the value of our proprietary IVL technology for both coronary and peripheral indications and how it uniquely addresses the challenges our customers face when treating severely calcified arteries throughout the body,” said Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave Medical. “Our team has done a remarkable job of maintaining their focus on patients and physicians as we collectively work to navigate the challenges that 2020 has put in front of us all.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $19.6 million, an increase of $8.3 million, or 73%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The growth was primarily driven by sales force expansion in the U.S. and increased penetration in both U.S. and international markets.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million compared to $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 73%, as compared to 61% in the same period of last year. Contributors to gross margin improvement included continued improvement in manufacturing productivity and process efficiencies.

Operating expenses were $27.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $20.0 million in the corresponding prior year period, representing a 36% increase, primarily driven by increases in headcount since the year ago period.

Net loss was $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $13.0 million in the corresponding period of the prior year. Net loss per share was $0.38 in the third quarter of 2020.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $215.3 million as of September 30, 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and 2020 Financial Guidance

While we have continued to see positive trends in our business, we remain mindful of the potential negative impacts due to the current increase in case volumes globally. Given what we experienced in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, the global resurgence of cases, and uncertain timing of a global recovery and economic normalization, we still cannot reliably estimate the future impact of the pandemic. As such, Shockwave is unable to estimate the pandemic’s impact on operations and financial results and is not issuing 2020 financial guidance at this time.

Conference Call

Shockwave Medical will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 9094859. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com/ .

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expectations, projections, beliefs, and prospects, including statements regarding our product development outlook, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these terms. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, financial results, and liquidity and capital resources, including the impact on our sales, expenses, supply chain, manufacturing, research and development activities, clinical trials, and employees; our ability to develop, manufacture, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for, market and sell, our products; our expected future growth, including the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; our ability to obtain coverage and reimbursement for procedures performed using our products; our ability to scale our organizational culture; the impact of the development, regulatory approval, efficacy and commercialization of competing products; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our financial performance and capital requirements; and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, as well as our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others. These factors, as well as others, are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part I, Item IA - Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and in our other periodic and other reports filed with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster

dkaster@shockwavemedical.com

SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC. Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,256 $ 139,045 Short-term investments — 56,304 Accounts receivable, net 10,711 7,377 Inventory 28,868 12,074 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,033 1,897 Total current assets 257,868 216,697 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,841 8,825 Property and equipment, net 13,282 4,910 Other assets 1,667 1,506 TOTAL ASSETS $ 280,658 $ 231,938 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,972 $ 2,790 Term notes, current portion 1,650 6,667 Accrued liabilities 16,662 13,777 Lease liability, current portion 841 774 Total current liabilities 21,125 24,008 Lease liability, noncurrent portion 7,685 8,125 Term notes, noncurrent portion 14,801 7,152 TOTAL LIABILITIES 43,611 39,285 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock — — Common stock 34 31 Additional paid-in capital 464,812 370,561 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 35 Accumulated deficit (227,799 ) (177,974 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 237,047 192,653 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 280,658 $ 231,938





SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC. Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 19,590 $ 11,333 $ 45,073 $ 28,615 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 5,277 4,401 14,520 11,606 Gross profit 14,313 6,932 30,553 17,009 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,891 8,368 27,882 22,778 Sales and marketing 13,619 8,192 35,236 21,023 General and administrative 5,610 3,437 17,232 9,684 Total operating expenses 27,120 19,997 80,350 53,485 Loss from operations (12,807 ) (13,065 ) (49,797 ) (36,476 ) Interest expense (314 ) (251 ) (897 ) (746 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — — — (609 ) Other income, net 218 385 942 1,518 Net loss before taxes (12,903 ) (12,931 ) (49,752 ) (36,313 ) Income tax provision 29 26 73 51 Net loss $ (12,932 ) $ (12,957 ) $ (49,825 ) $ (36,364 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.53 ) $ (1.66 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 34,078,726 28,085,821 32,631,715 21,886,396



