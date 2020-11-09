GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.
“2020 has been a transformational year for Altimmune as our pipeline continues to mature and we progress five novel investigational candidates into clinical development,” said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “The third quarter has been an especially productive time as we completed preparations to advance AdCOVID™, ALT-801 and HepTcell™ into the clinic this year, and we executed on our ongoing T-COVID and NasoShield trials. With this roster of intranasal vaccine candidates and peptide therapeutics, we are well positioned to achieve meaningful inflection points during 2021.”
Recent Highlights
Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
|Conference Call Information
Altimmune will host a conference call to discuss the company’s third quarter results and other business information.
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 10, 2020
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|877-300-8521
|International:
|412-317-6026
|Conference ID:
|10149733
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142319
Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.altimmune.com. The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the IR portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, clinical trials and results of operations, the timing of key milestones for our clinical assets, the commencement of a Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity trial of AdCOVID in Q4 2020 with a data read-out in Q1 2021, data read-out from our T-COVID trial towards the end of Q1 2021, the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study for ALT-801 in Q4 2020 and data read-out towards the end of Q1 2021, data read-out from our Phase 1b clinical trial of NasoShield in Q4 2020, and the prospects for regulatory approval, commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. (the “Company”) may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: potential impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, the reliability of the results of the studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company’s product candidates; funding delays, reductions in or elimination of U.S. government funding and/or non-renewal of expiring funding under the Company’s agreement with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), or the Company’s contract with the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”); the Company’s ability to satisfy certain technical milestones under the Company’s contracts with BARDA and NIAID that would entitle the Company to receive additional funding over the period of the agreement; the receipt of future potential payments under government contracts or grants; the Company’s ability to obtain potential regulatory approvals on the timelines anticipated, or at all; the Company’s ability to obtain additional patents or extend existing patents on the timelines anticipated, or at all; the Company’s ability to identify and consummate potential future strategic partnerships; and the Company’s ability to expand its pipeline of products and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials, and the Company’s ability to commercialize its products. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company’s business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.
Investor Contacts:
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
wbrown@altimmune.com
Stacey Jurchison
Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corp Communications
Phone: 410-474-8200
sjurchison@altimmune.com
Media Contact:
Warren Rizzi
Sard Verbinnen & Co.
Phone: 212-687-8080
altimmune-svc@sardverb.com
ALTIMMUNE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|143,495,266
|$
|8,962,686
|Restricted cash
|34,174
|34,174
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|143,529,440
|8,996,860
|Short-term investments
|63,282,716
|28,277,386
|Accounts receivable
|3,816,489
|1,021,179
|Tax refund receivable
|6,193,855
|629,096
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,309,044
|470,228
|Total current assets
|218,131,544
|39,394,749
|Property and equipment, net
|1,041,920
|1,104,208
|Right of use asset
|939,855
|698,321
|Intangible assets, net
|12,794,806
|12,732,195
|Other assets
|87,195
|128,547
|Total assets
|$
|232,995,320
|$
|54,058,020
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|874,885
|$
|18,232
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,418,831
|3,904,767
|Total current liabilities
|6,293,716
|3,922,999
|Contingent consideration
|25,070,000
|2,750,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,925,769
|1,864,875
|Total liabilities
|33,289,485
|8,537,874
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
33,073,035 and 15,312,381 shares issued; 33,073,035 and 15,312,167
shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|3,289
|1,508
|Additional paid-in capital
|380,543,640
|187,914,916
|Accumulated deficit
|(175,798,822
|)
|(137,376,122
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(5,042,272
|)
|(5,020,156
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|199,705,835
|45,520,146
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|232,995,320
|$
|54,058,020
ALTIMMUNE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|2,937,991
|$
|643,978
|$
|5,872,321
|$
|5,225,600
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|17,041,975
|8,729,697
|40,823,756
|14,892,464
|General and administrative
|4,220,238
|2,187,661
|9,097,511
|6,485,960
|Impairment charges
|—
|1,000,000
|—
|1,000,000
|Total operating expenses
|21,262,213
|11,917,358
|49,921,267
|22,378,424
|Loss from operations
|(18,324,222
|)
|(11,273,380
|)
|(44,048,946
|)
|(17,152,824
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability
|—
|76,000
|—
|30,000
|Interest expense
|(2,275
|)
|(756
|)
|(7,468
|)
|(2,244
|)
|Interest income
|45,127
|224,058
|278,154
|649,268
|Other income (expense), net
|29,218
|(23,734
|)
|48,882
|(6,206
|)
|Total other income, net
|72,070
|275,568
|319,568
|670,818
|Net loss before income tax benefit
|(18,252,152
|)
|(10,997,812
|)
|(43,729,378
|)
|(16,482,006
|)
|Income tax benefit
|482,017
|58,500
|5,306,678
|58,500
|Net loss
|(17,770,135
|)
|(10,939,312
|)
|(38,422,700
|)
|(16,423,506
|)
|Other comprehensive loss – unrealized (loss) gain on investments
|(10,569
|)
|18,953
|(22,116
|)
|18,953
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(17,780,704
|)
|$
|(10,920,359
|)
|$
|(38,444,816
|)
|$
|(16,404,553
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(17,770,135
|)
|$
|(10,939,312
|)
|$
|(38,422,700
|)
|$
|(16,423,506
|)
|Deemed dividends
|—
|—
|—
|(452,925
|)
|Net loss attributed to common stockholders
|$
|(17,770,135
|)
|$
|(10,939,312
|)
|$
|(38,422,700
|)
|$
|(16,876,431
|)
|Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(1.74
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|33,056,971
|14,768,931
|22,058,424
|12,481,494
