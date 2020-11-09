- Based on Positive Data, Advancing pheNIX Gene Therapy Clinical Trial for PKU to Dose Expansion Phase -
- $60 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. -
- Unveiled In Vivo Gene Therapy Program for Hunter Syndrome -
BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and highlighted recent accomplishments.
“At the end of last week, we announced an important milestone for the PKU community and Homology with the positive data from the dose-escalation phase of our pheNIX PKU gene therapy clinical trial and plans to initiate the dose expansion phase by early 2021,” stated Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology Medicines.
Dr. Tzianabos added, “We also recently announced that we have expanded our CNS portfolio by unveiling a new gene therapy program for Hunter syndrome. Our in vivo approach with HMI-203 leverages the potential of AAVHSCs to target peripheral organs and central and peripheral nervous systems following an I.V. administration. We believe this advantage, coupled with our team’s direct development and commercialization experience in Hunter syndrome, provides an opportunity to address the cognitive as well as systemic effects of this fatal disorder. HMI-203 has already been scaled up to 500 liters in our internal manufacturing facility, leveraging our plug and play system that is designed to enable rapid development across our gene therapy and gene editing programs.”
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Accomplishments
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Upcoming Virtual Events
About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans and timing surrounding the Phase 1/2 pheNIX trial, including the expansion phase and the potential for conversion to a registrational trial; our collaboration activities with Novartis; our beliefs regarding our manufacturing capabilities and supply of HMI-102 for the expansion phase of the pheNIX trial; our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines; our expectations regarding the timing for the closing of the Pfizer investment; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents, together with the anticipated proceeds of $60.0 million from the Pfizer equity investment, to fund our operations; and our participation in upcoming presentations and conferences. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the capabilities of our manufacturing facility; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
*P<0.004; Post-hoc comparison of Cohort 1 vs Cohorts 2&3 using repeated measures MANOVA/regression analysis
- Financial Tables Follow -
|HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|567
|$
|441
|$
|1,722
|$
|1,103
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|20,417
|25,691
|77,197
|69,056
|General and administrative
|8,423
|6,038
|24,986
|16,431
|Total operating expenses
|28,840
|31,729
|102,183
|85,487
|Loss from operations
|(28,273
|)
|(31,288
|)
|(100,461
|)
|(84,384
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|41
|1,661
|1,558
|4,635
|Total other income
|41
|1,661
|1,558
|4,635
|Net loss
|$
|(28,232
|)
|$
|(29,627
|)
|$
|(98,903
|)
|$
|(79,749
|)
|Net loss per share-basic and diluted
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(2.19
|)
|$
|(1.92
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted
|45,227,231
|43,904,812
|45,196,459
|41,503,545
|HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|178,003
|$
|262,388
|Property and equipment, net
|39,684
|42,716
|Other assets
|10,675
|5,463
|Total assets
|$
|228,362
|$
|310,567
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|11,742
|$
|21,109
|Operating lease liabilities
|16,037
|—
|Deferred revenue
|30,361
|30,951
|Stockholders' equity
|170,222
|258,507
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|228,362
|$
|310,567
|Company Contacts
Theresa McNeely
|Chief Communications Officer
and Patient Advocate
|tmcneely@homologymedicines.com
781-301-7277
|Media Contact:
|Cara Mayfield
|Senior Director, Patient Advocacy
and Corporate Communications
|cmayfield@homologymedicines.com
781-691-3510
Homology Medicines, Inc.
Bedford, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
HMI Logo_020216.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: