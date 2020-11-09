ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international company engaged in designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



"Third quarter results included both year-over-year and sequential revenue growth as we see improvement across all our target medical markets. Continued emphasis on expense control while leveraging our core competencies to enter new medical markets for long-term growth remains a priority," said Scott Longval, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our acquisition of Emerald Medical Services earlier this year is already demonstrating a meaningful contribution, while our directed focus on partnerships with innovators entering the emerging hearing health market is gaining traction."

Third Quarter Highlights:

• Revenue of $27.4 million compared to $26.9 million in the prior year

Diabetes revenue declined 7.7% year-over-year

Other medical revenue increased 81.6% year-over-year, which included the contribution from recently acquired Emerald Medical Services

• Gross margin of 26.3%, compared to 25.2% in the prior year period

• Net income per diluted share of $0.07 versus net loss of $0.03 per diluted share in the prior year period

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the 2020 third quarter, the company reported net revenue of $27.4 million versus $26.9 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Revenue in Intricon’s Medical business was $20.6 million, an increase from $19.1 million in the comparable prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by our medical coils business and the impact of Emerald Medical Services which the company acquired in May 2020, partially offset by the reduction in orders due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hearing Health revenue was $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $6.4 million in the prior-year third quarter. The revenue decline during the third quarter was largely attributed to the absence of hi Health Innovations revenue and a reduction in advertising as part of the Hearing Help Express restructuring efforts.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 26.3%, compared to 25.2% in the prior-year third quarter, primarily due to the cost reduction initiatives and higher volumes.

Operating expenses for the third quarter were $6.7 million, compared to $7.2 million in the comparable prior-year period. The change in operating expenses year over year was due to the cost reduction initiatives.

The company posted a net income of $0.6 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020, versus net loss of $0.3 million or $0.03 per diluted share, for the 2019 third quarter.

Conference Call

Intricon will hold a conference call today, November 9, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 866-795-7248 for domestic callers or 470-495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 6348919. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.Intricon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release and in Intricon’s other public filings and releases that are not historical facts or that include forward-looking terminology, including estimates of future results, the impact of the Emerald acquisition, statements regarding the estimated costs and expenses of the restructuring and estimated annual expense savings, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond Intricon’s control, including without limitation, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response, the risks associated with the Emerald acquisition, , and may cause Intricon’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance and achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.

About Intricon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., Intricon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. Intricon has facilities in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about Intricon, visit www.intricon.com.

Investor Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investorrelations@intricon.com

INTRICON CORPORATION

MARKET REVENUE

(Unaudited)

THIRD QUARTER YEAR TO DATE ($ in 000's) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Medical $ 20,649 $ 19,099 8.1 % $ 55,125 $ 60,784 -9.3 % Diabetes 14,518 15,723 -7.7 % 41,569 50,837 -18.2 % Other Medical 6,131 3,376 81.6 % 13,556 9,947 36.3 % Hearing Health 5,491 6,358 -13.6 % 13,845 20,044 -30.9 % Value Based Direct-to-End-Consumer 953 1,510 -36.9 % 3,513 4,876 -28.0 % Value Based Indirect-to-End-Consumer 1,779 2,443 -27.2 % 3,888 7,419 -47.6 % Legacy OEM 2,759 2,405 14.7 % 6,444 7,749 -16.8 % Professional Audio Communications 1,227 1,436 -14.6 % 3,502 4,972 -29.6 % Total $ 27,367 $ 26,893 1.8 % $ 72,472 $ 85,800 -15.5 %

INTRICON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (unaudited) September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 27,367 $ 26,893 $ 72,472 $ 85,800 Cost of goods sold 20,169 20,120 54,096 62,253 Gross profit 7,198 6,773 18,376 23,547 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,365 2,609 5,038 9,071 General and administrative 3,654 3,715 11,673 10,551 Research and development 1,458 840 3,868 2,902 Restructuring charges - - 1,171 - Impairment loss - - - 3,765 Other operating expenses 253 - 746 - Total operating expenses 6,730 7,164 22,496 26,289 Operating income (loss) 468 (391 ) (4,120 ) (2,742 ) Interest income, net 41 240 322 703 Other income (expense), net 192 (52 ) 293 (458 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and discontinued operations 701 (203 ) (3,505 ) (2,497 ) Income tax expense 47 87 94 334 Income (loss) from continuing operations before discontinued operations 654 (290 ) (3,599 ) (2,831 ) Loss on disposal of discontinued operations - - - (1,116 ) Loss from discontinued operations - - - (597 ) Net income (loss) 654 (290 ) (3,599 ) (4,544 ) Less: Income allocated to non-controlling interest 10 - 17 - Net income (loss) attributable to IntriCon shareholders $ 644 $ (290 ) $ (3,616 ) $ (4,544 ) Basic income (loss) per share attributable to IntriCon shareholders: Continuing operations $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.32 ) Discontinued operations - - - (0.20 ) Net income (loss) per share: $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.52 ) Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to IntriCon shareholders: Continuing operations $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.32 ) Discontinued operations - - - (0.20 ) Net income (loss) per share: $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.52 ) Average shares outstanding: Basic 8,936 8,764 8,877 8,738 Diluted 9,272 8,764 8,877 8,738

INTRICON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)