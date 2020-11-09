SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate vertical today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



AppFolio's operating results for the third quarter of 2020 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release.

Divestiture of MyCase

On September 30, 2020, the Company completed its previously-announced sale of 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of MyCase, Inc. ("MyCase"), a California corporation and former wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that provides legal practice and case management software solutions to law firms. The Company sold MyCase to Mockingbird AcquisitionCo Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Buyer”) affiliated with funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, for $193.0 million pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement, dated September 7, 2020 (the “Purchase Agreement”), by and among Buyer, the Company and MyCase (the “MyCase Transaction”). In connection with the closing of the MyCase Transaction, and in accordance with the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company and MyCase entered into certain ancillary agreements, including relating to certain post-closing transition services to be provided by the Company to MyCase.

Financial Outlook

While we are encouraged by the results to date, we are not providing updated full year revenue guidance for fiscal year 2020.

Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, November 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of AppFolio's website.

To listen to the live call, participants may register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6087563. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call. To ensure the connection of all participants, please register in advance, a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international callers. Please use conference ID: 6087563. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate vertical. Today our products include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's business opportunities, the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, and the timing of providing updated financial guidance.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which will be filed with the SEC today, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except par values)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,028 $ 15,813 Investment securities—current 32,689 22,876 Accounts receivable, net 9,416 7,562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,720 15,540 Total current assets 201,853 61,791 Investment securities—noncurrent 5,135 12,089 Property and equipment, net 26,565 14,744 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,645 27,803 Capitalized software, net 33,543 30,023 Goodwill 56,147 58,425 Intangible assets, net 17,544 21,377 Deferred taxes 14,826 27,574 Other long-term assets 6,014 6,276 Total assets $ 386,272 $ 260,102 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,591 $ 1,927 Accrued employee expenses 18,379 17,758 Accrued expenses 13,546 10,833 Deferred revenue 2,457 4,586 Income tax payable 13,571 — Other current liabilities 4,607 11,139 Term loan, net—current portion — 1,208 Total current liabilities 56,151 47,451 Operating lease liabilities 32,755 33,312 Term loan, net — 47,375 Deferred taxes 10,130 — Other long-term liabilities 2,720 14 Total liabilities 101,756 128,152 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 18,450 and 16,923 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 18,031 and 16,552 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 16,282 and 17,594 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 159,296 161,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income 90 33 Treasury stock, at cost, 419 and 371 shares of Class A common stock as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (25,756 ) (21,562 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 150,882 (8,034 ) Total stockholders’ equity 284,516 131,950 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 386,272 $ 260,102





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 84,086 $ 67,935 $ 237,624 $ 188,650 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 32,752 25,930 89,124 75,239 Sales and marketing 14,894 12,636 43,117 37,087 Research and product development 13,454 10,602 36,794 28,422 General and administrative 12,946 8,955 36,303 25,361 Depreciation and amortization 6,680 5,678 19,751 16,169 Total costs and operating expenses 80,726 63,801 225,089 182,278 Income from operations 3,360 4,134 12,535 6,372 Other income (expense), net 187,747 (11 ) 187,759 (68 ) Interest expense, net (853 ) (400 ) (1,909 ) (1,324 ) Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 190,254 3,723 198,385 4,980 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 52,578 (1,255 ) 39,469 (26,874 ) Net income $ 137,676 $ 4,978 $ 158,916 $ 31,854 Net income per common share: Basic $ 4.01 $ 0.15 $ 4.64 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 3.86 $ 0.14 $ 4.46 $ 0.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,296 34,047 34,241 33,991 Diluted 35,665 35,421 35,662 35,406





Stock-Based Compensation Expense

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 452 $ 334 $ 1,098 $ 1,073 Sales and marketing 367 354 1,069 904 Research and product development 474 353 1,348 1,024 General and administrative 1,803 1,151 3,293 2,430 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,096 $ 2,192 $ 6,808 $ 5,431



