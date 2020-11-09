NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, AltaLink has ensured that the operation of Alberta’s largest transmission system has remained reliable and cost-effective for its customers.
“As we all navigate the new world brought on by the pandemic, safe, reliable and affordable energy will drive our economic recovery,” said Scott Thon, AltaLink President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am very proud of the AltaLink team who has done an outstanding job of ensuring Albertans have the energy they need without losing focus on keeping the public and their fellow employees safe during COVID-19.”
Whether it has been keeping the lights on through weather events, improving the reliability of the transmission system through ensuring completion of targeted maintenance or vegetation management, reducing operating costs through innovation and technology, or executing projects for new customers connecting to the transmission system, the AltaLink team has continued to deliver strong results for Albertans.
AltaLink employees and contractors are on pace for a company-best performance in safety in 2020.
“The pandemic has forced us to adjust many of our internal and external plans,” said Thon. “I’m extremely proud to see how well our teams have come together during unprecedented adversity to help our customers while maintaining our Flat for Five commitment to not raise our transmission rates between 2019 and 2023.”
AltaLink announces 2020 third quarter results
AltaLink continues to invest in transmission facilities to ensure the reliability of the electricity grid. During the third quarter of 2020, AltaLink invested $68.3 million in its transmission system.
Today, AltaLink, L.P. announced net and comprehensive income of $76.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $91.1 million for the same period in 2019. Revenue from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $232.1 million compared to $247.2 million during the same period in 2019, a decrease of $15.1 million. Our net and comprehensive income and revenue decreased primarily due to higher operating revenue in 2019 as a result of the approved recovery of carrying costs related to our 2014-2015 Capital Deferral Account for the period from 2015 to 2019.
As a partnership, AltaLink, L.P. reports its net income before income taxes; therefore its results are not directly comparable with net income reported by corporations that recognize income taxes in their financial statements.
AltaLink’s full financial results and management’s discussion and analysis can be found on AltaLink’s website at www.altalink.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta’s largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.
Significant highlights during the third quarter of 2020
During the three months ended September 30, 2020:
Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, and similar expressions, are forward looking information that represents management of AltaLink’s internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of AltaLink. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause AltaLink’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in AltaLink’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of AltaLink securities and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. AltaLink disclaims any responsibility to update these forward looking statements.
