Product revenue for the first nine months of 2020 increased 29% year-over-year to $30.8 million
Rolling submission of the New Drug Application for CUTX-101 is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 and be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021
NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“The third quarter was highlighted by multiple transactions that strengthened our balance sheet. First, we received gross proceeds of approximately $12 million through our Series A perpetual preferred stock offering. Later in the quarter, we signed a $60 million refinancing agreement with Oaktree Capital Management. Moreover, we demonstrated significant top-line growth, as our net product revenue for the first nine months of 2020 increased 29% year-over-year to $30.8 million,” said Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Fortress’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Based on the potential for multiple additional commercial product opportunities over the next few years, Fortress is well-positioned to drive further meaningful growth in our business.”
Dr. Rosenwald continued, “The Fortress business model, including five revenue-generating marketed products and a pipeline of over 25 development-stage programs, is uniquely structured to provide a multitude of significant catalysts in the near- and long-term. We are pleased with the ongoing momentum in each of our partnered programs, notably the positive late-stage clinical data recently reported for cosibelimab and CUTX-101, as well as promising data reported for CAEL-101 and MB-105. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2020 and early 2021, we look forward to multiple data presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting, initiating the rolling submission of the New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for CUTX-101 for the treatment of Menkes disease, and the potential to further expand our portfolio of products and product candidates.”
Recent Corporate Highlights1:
Marketed Dermatology Products
CUTX-101 (Copper Histidinate for Menkes disease)
Cosibelimab (Anti-PD-L1 antibody)
CAEL-101 (Light Chain Fibril-reactive Monoclonal Antibody for AL Amyloidosis)
MB-107 and MB-207 (Lentiviral Gene Therapies for XSCID)
MB-102 (CD123-targeted CAR T Cell Therapy)
MB-105 (PSCA-targeted CAR T Cell Therapy)
MB-106 (CD20-targeted CAR T Cell Therapy)
IV Tramadol
General Corporate
Financial Results:
To assist our stockholders in understanding our company, we have prepared non-GAAP financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. These results exclude the operations of our three public partner companies: Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenue”), Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) and Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”), as well as any one-time, non-recurring, non-cash transactions, such as the gain of $18.4 million we recorded in the first quarter of 2019 resulting from the deconsolidation of Caelum Biosciences, Inc. (“Caelum”). The goal in providing these non-GAAP financial metrics is to highlight the financial results of Fortress’ core operations, which are comprised of our commercial-stage business, our privately held development-stage entities, as well as our business development and finance functions.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures:
In addition to the GAAP financial measures as presented in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 9, 2020, the Company, in this press release, has included certain non-GAAP measurements. The non-GAAP loss attributable to common stockholders is defined by the Company as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, less net losses from our public partner companies Avenue, Checkpoint, and Mustang, as well as Caelum. In addition, the Company has also provided a Fortress non-GAAP loss attributable to common stockholders which is a modified EBITDA calculation that starts with the non-GAAP loss attributable to common stockholders and removes stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense, amortization of licenses and debt discount, and depreciation.
Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance because (i) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making; (ii) it excludes the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company's core operating performance; and (iii) it is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, non-GAAP loss attributable to common stockholders and any other non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the manner in which they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company's competitors.
The tables below provide a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures:
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(15,547
|)
|$
|(12,762
|)
|$
|(41,231
|)
|$
|(24,468
|)
|Net (Loss) income attributable to common stockholders - Avenue1
|(234
|)
|(545
|)
|(952
|)
|(5,624
|)
|Net (Loss) income attributable to common stockholders - Checkpoint2
|(886
|)
|(1,533
|)
|(2,684
|)
|(4,791
|)
|Net (Loss) income attributable to common stockholders - Mustang3
|(3,082
|)
|(3,254
|)
|(10,416
|)
|(10,091
|)
|Deconsolidation of Caelum Biosciences
|-
|-
|-
|18,521
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(11,345
|)
|$
|(7,430
|)
|$
|(27,180
|)
|$
|(22,483
|)
|Stock based compensation
|1,678
|1,490
|5,264
|4,220
|Non-cash interest
|1,662
|1,508
|4,145
|4,301
|Amortization of licenses
|355
|374
|1,065
|820
|Amortization of debt discount
|2,120
|704
|2,998
|1,993
|Depreciation
|148
|157
|453
|507
|Increase in fair value of investment4
|(575
|)
|-
|(575
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liability5
|803
|-
|1,189
|-
|Fortress non-GAAP loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(5,154
|)
|$
|(3,197
|)
|$
|(12,640
|)
|$
|(10,642
|)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|FBIO non-GAAP
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|WASO
|76,093,211
|56,856,821
|69,404,499
|53,060,565
Reconciliation to non-GAAP research and development and general and administrative costs:
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Research and development
|$
|13,298
|$
|14,571
|$
|43,868
|$
|56,355
|Less:
|Research and development Avenue
|466
|1,706
|2,382
|18,339
|Research and development Checkpoint
|2,543
|3,894
|8,207
|12,595
|Research and development Mustang 1
|7,925
|7,247
|26,948
|20,905
|Non-GAAP research and development costs
|$
|2,364
|$
|1,724
|$
|6,331
|$
|4,516
|General and administrative
|$
|15,383
|$
|14,339
|$
|45,358
|$
|41,260
|Less:
|General and administrative Avenue
|571
|617
|1,832
|2,452
|General and administrative Checkpoint 2
|1,573
|1,403
|4,622
|4,508
|General and administrative Mustang 3
|1,640
|1,925
|5,325
|6,046
|Non-GAAP general and administrative costs
|$
|11,599
|$
|10,394
|$
|33,579
|$
|28,254
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked number 10 in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth over a three-year period. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a subsidiary of Cipla Limited), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Fortress individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our dependence on third-party suppliers; risks relating to the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on our employees’ and consultants’ ability to complete work in a timely manner and on our ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.
Company Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@fortressbiotech.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com
|FORTRESS BIOTECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|218,389
|$
|136,858
|Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $147 and $100 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|15,653
|13,539
|Inventory
|1,052
|857
|Other receivables - related party
|939
|865
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,704
|4,133
|Total current assets
|237,737
|156,252
|Property and equipment, net
|12,114
|12,433
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|20,265
|21,480
|Restricted cash
|1,645
|16,574
|Long-term investment, at fair value
|11,723
|11,148
|Intangible asset, net
|11,039
|7,377
|Other assets
|1,356
|1,158
|Total assets
|$
|295,879
|$
|226,422
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|32,542
|$
|35,451
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|19
|—
|Interest payable
|23
|1,042
|Interest payable - related party
|—
|92
|Notes payable, short-term
|—
|7,220
|Operating lease liabilities – short-term
|1,697
|1,784
|Derivative warrant liability
|—
|27
|Other current liabilities
|3,000
|—
|Total current liabilities
|37,281
|45,616
|Notes payable, long-term (net of debt discount of $8,607 and $5,086 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|51,393
|77,436
|Operating lease liabilities – long-term
|22,855
|23,712
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,205
|7,126
|Total liabilities
|119,734
|153,890
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 15,000,000 authorized, 5,000,000 designated Series A shares, 3,427,138 and 1,341,167 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation value of $25.00 per share
|3
|1
|Common stock, $.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 93,748,374 and 74,027,425 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|94
|74
|Common stock issuable, 5,451 and 251,337 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|18
|500
|Additional paid-in-capital
|574,461
|461,874
|Accumulated deficit
|(477,465
|)
|(436,234
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributed to the Company
|97,111
|26,215
|Non-controlling interests
|79,034
|46,317
|Total stockholders' equity
|176,145
|72,532
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|295,879
|$
|226,422
|FORTRESS BIOTECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Product revenue, net
|$
|9,447
|$
|9,492
|$
|30,808
|$
|23,816
|Revenue - related party
|28
|280
|1,042
|1,683
|Net revenue
|9,475
|9,772
|31,850
|25,499
|Operating expenses
|Cost of goods sold - product revenue
|3,379
|2,702
|10,313
|6,972
|Research and development
|13,298
|14,571
|43,868
|56,355
|Research and development - licenses acquired
|458
|700
|2,278
|1,350
|General and administrative
|15,383
|14,339
|45,358
|41,260
|Total operating expenses
|32,518
|32,312
|101,817
|105,937
|Loss from operations
|(23,043
|)
|(22,540
|)
|(69,967
|)
|(80,438
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|265
|738
|1,228
|1,955
|Interest expense and financing fee
|(6,958
|)
|(3,168
|)
|(13,142
|)
|(8,743
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|(803
|)
|—
|(1,189
|)
|—
|Change in fair value of investments
|575
|—
|575
|—
|Gain on deconsolidation of Caelum
|—
|—
|—
|18,521
|Total other income (expense)
|(6,921
|)
|(2,430
|)
|(12,528
|)
|11,733
|Net loss
|(29,964
|)
|(24,970
|)
|(82,495
|)
|(68,705
|)
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|14,417
|12,208
|41,264
|44,237
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(15,547
|)
|$
|(12,762
|)
|$
|(41,231
|)
|$
|(24,468
|)
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(1.19
|)
|$
|(1.29
|)
|Net loss per common share attributable to non - controlling interests - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|76,093,211
|56,856,821
|69,404,499
|53,060,565
______________________
1 Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, majority-owned and controlled partners and partners in which Fortress holds significant minority ownership positions. As used herein, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Fortress individually or together with our affiliates and partners, as dictated by context.
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
fortress.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: