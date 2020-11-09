WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today that Kansas City-based Element Medical Imaging has chosen the company’s Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve responsiveness to its patients.



Aidéo Technologies’ RPA software automates rules-based, repetitive tasks using the same user interface as human workers, automating prior authorizations and fulfilling medical records requests. Aidéo Technologies’ RPA software allows practices to add capacity to absorb new growth without adding staff.

“Our patients rely on us to provide the highest quality of care at the lowest cost, and Aidéo Technologies’ RPA solution helps us achieve that,” said Heather McClure, Element Medical Imaging administrator. “Aidéo’s expertise in improving the accuracy and speed of our processes lets us see patients sooner and makes it easier for us to deliver superior service.

“Providing the best patient care is our No. 1 objective, and Aidéo’s management team has developed a technology solution that helps us reach that goal.”

Aidéo Technologies’ RPA solutions allow healthcare providers automate their business operations, reduce costs and increase precision in front and back-office business operations.

“We’re excited to work with Element Medical Imaging’s network of outpatient imaging centers to deliver our automation technology. We are committed to helping our clients operate more efficiently, and our innovative work in robotics and artificial intelligence makes that possible,” said Rob Gontarek, President and CEO of Aidéo Technologies. “Our RPA software radically reduces overhead for our clients, allowing them to focus more of their time and energy on the business of patient care.”

About Aidéo Technologies: Aidéo Technologies (www.aideo-tech.com) provides software automation tools using artificial intelligence, robotics and machine learning to the healthcare industry. Established in 2009, the company has development centers in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Silicon Valley.

About Element Medical Imaging: Element Medical Imaging (www.elementimaging.com) is a leading provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services that offers an array of modalities including breast imaging, X-ray, MRI, fluoroscopy and ultrasound services at locations in Overland Park, Kansas; Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and Kansas City.

